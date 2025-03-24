Skip to content
Home
>
Faith
>
A foreshadowing of Christ

A foreshadowing of Christ

By: C.H. Spurgeon - March 24, 2025

  • Abel was a keeper of sheep. – Genesis 4:2

As a shepherd Abel sanctified his work to the glory of God and offered a sacrifice of blood upon his altar, and the Lord had respect unto Abel and his offering. This early type, a foreshadowing of our Lord, is exceedingly clear and distinct. Like the first streak of light that tinges the east at sunrise, it does not reveal everything, but it clearly manifests the great fact that the sun is coming. As we see Abel, a shepherd and yet a priest, offering a sacrifice of sweet fragrance unto God, we discern our Lord, who brings before His Father a sacrifice to which Jehovah ever has respect.

Abel was hated by his brother—hated without a cause; and even so was the Savior. The natural and carnal man hated the accepted man in whom the Spirit of grace was found, and did not rest until his blood had been shed. Abel fell and sprinkled his altar and sacrifice with his own blood, and therein sets forth the Lord Jesus slain by the enmity of man while serving as a priest before the Lord. “The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.”

Let us weep over Him as we view Him slain by the hatred of mankind, staining the horns of His altar with His own blood. Abel’s blood speaks. “And the LORD said, ‘What have you done? The voice of your brother’s blood is crying to me from the ground.'”

The blood of Jesus has a mighty tongue, and the import of its prevailing cry is not vengeance but mercy. It is precious beyond all preciousness to stand at the altar of our Good Shepherd—to see Him bleeding there as the slaughtered priest, and then to hear His blood speaking peace to all His flock—peace in our conscience, peace between Jew and Gentile, peace between man and his offended Maker, peace all down the ages of eternity for blood-washed men. Abel is the first shepherd in order of time, but our hearts shall ever place Jesus first in order of excellence.

Great Keeper of the sheep, we, the people of Your pasture, bless You with our whole hearts when we see You slain for us.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

C.H. Spurgeon
Devotional material is taken from Morning and Evening, written by C. H. Spurgeon, and used with permission from Truth for Life.
More Like This
More From This Author
Faith  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
March 19, 2025

What! Not help you?
Faith  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
March 18, 2025

Put God’s promises into circulation
Faith  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
March 17, 2025

The best proof
Previous Story
Faith  |  Matt Friedeman  • 
March 23, 2025

The foolishness of the Cross

Culture

Culture  |  Robert St. John  • 
March 24, 2025

The romance of a pig farm
Culture  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
March 23, 2025

Look where you lost Him
Culture  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
March 21, 2025

Help me to serve You