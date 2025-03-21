State Board of Education recommends MSMS move to Mississippi State

The Mississippi School of Mathematics and Science has been operating at the Mississippi University for Women since it opened in 1987. Change could be on the way.

The State Board of Education for Mississippi voted this week to recommend to the Legislature that the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science be moved to Mississippi State University.

The school, which educates the state’s gifted students in the 11th and 12th grades, currently operates on the campus of the Mississippi University for Women. A subcommittee made up of members of the Board of Education sought proposals from both universities last month in an effort to increase enrollment in the school which has churned out more than 3,000 graduates since its founding in 1987.

Board member Dr. Ronnie McGehee, who was one of the members of the subcommittee that reviewed the proposals, said the decision to recommend the move was based, in part, on a scoring system used to review both proposals.

McGehee said that Mississippi State scored 400 points out of a possible total of 463, while MUW scored 304.

State Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans reminded the Board that their task was simply to review the proposals and make a recommendation. The final decision lies with the Legislature, which also determines funding levels.

“And of course it was also dependent upon fiscal responsibility from our Legislature, which right now we don’t see that coming forward,” McGehee told the Board during Thursday’s meeting. “At the same time, we need to start making plans about how to move forward.”

Another driving factor was the need for renovations of the dorms set aside for the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science at the Mississippi University for Women, McGehee added.

If the Legislature decides to accept the Board’s recommendation to move MSMS to Mississippi State, preparations and further planning would be required “so nothing is going to happen overnight.”

“The SBE is grateful to the Mississippi University for Women for its decades of service supporting MSMS,” said Glen East, Board chair, in a statement after Thursday’s decision. “MUW’s partnership with MSMS has established the school’s reputation for excellence and created a strong foundation that has benefited thousands of Mississippi’s brightest students. Our recommendation reflects our assessment of future growth possibilities and academic opportunities for MSMS students; it is not intended to diminish MUW’s contributions to the success of MSMS.”

The Board noted that Mississippi State’s proposal stood out because it promised MSMS students would have access to extensive STEM research facilities as well as more diverse courses through a partnership with the Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District.

The university also offered to provide programs geared towards fields that are in high demand in the state. Some of those fields include health sciences, cybersecurity, manufacturing technology and engineering.

In addition, Mississippi State’s ability to connect students with potential internships that align with the state’s needs in workforce development was cited as a reason for the recommended move.

With the 2025 legislative session winding down, it is unlikely that lawmakers would bring this matter to the forefront this year.