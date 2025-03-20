Then I looked, and behold, on Mount Zion stood the Lamb. – Revelation 14:1

The apostle John was privileged to look within the gates of heaven, and in describing what he saw, he begins by saying, “I looked, and, behold, …the Lamb.” This teaches us that the chief object of contemplation in the heavenly state is “the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!” Nothing else attracted the apostle’s attention so much as the person of that Divine Being who has redeemed us by His blood. He is the theme of the songs of all glorified spirits and holy angels.

Christian, here is joy for you; you have looked, and you have seen the Lamb. Through your tears your eyes have seen the Lamb of God taking away your sins. Rejoice then. In a little while, when your eyes shall have been wiped from tears, you will see the same Lamb exalted on His throne. It is the joy of your heart to hold daily fellowship with Jesus. You shall have the same joy to a higher degree in heaven; you shall enjoy the constant vision of His presence; you shall dwell with Him forever. “I looked, and, behold, . . . the Lamb.” Why, that Lamb is heaven itself; for as good Rutherford says, “Heaven and Christ are the same thing.” To be with Christ is to be in heaven, and to be in heaven is to be with Christ.

That prisoner of the Lord very sweetly writes in one of his glowing letters, “O my Lord Jesus Christ, if I could be in heaven without you, it would be a hell; and if I could be in hell, and have you still, it would be a heaven to me, for you are all the heaven I want.” It is true, is it not, Christian? Does not your soul say so?

Not all the harps above

Can make a heavenly place,

If God His residence remove,

Or but conceal His face.

All you need to make you blessed, supremely blessed, is to be with Christ.