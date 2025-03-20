Senate Armed Services chairman Wicker concerned by potential combatant command structure changes

Hearings to examine military to civilian transition, focusing on success after service. (Official U.S. Senate photo by Rosa Pineda)

The Mississippi Senator, along with his counterpart in the House, say they will not accept DoD changes to the U.S. warfighting structure without collaboration with Congress.

Mississippi’s senior U.S. Senator is “very concerned” about reports that claim the Department of Defense is considering unilateral changes on major strategic issues.

Senator Roger Wicker (R) chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee. On Wednesday, he and his counterpart in the House, Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Alabama), issued a joint statement responding to press reports suggesting that the United States might soon change its entire combatant command structure, withdraw from NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) command structure, and cancel modernization plans for U.S. Forces Japan.

“U.S. combatant commands are the tip of the American warfighting spear. Therefore, we are very concerned about reports that claim DoD is considering unilateral changes on major strategic issues, including significant reductions to U.S. forces stationed abroad, absent coordination with the White House and Congress,” Wicker and Rogers said in the statement.

The two chairmen said they support President Donald Trump’s efforts to ensure U.S. allies and partners increase their contributions to strengthen the alliance structure, “and we support continuing America’s leadership abroad.”

“As such, we will not accept significant changes to our warfighting structure that are made without a rigorous interagency process, coordination with combatant commanders and the Joint Staff, and collaboration with Congress,” Wicker and Rogers stated. “Such moves risk undermining American deterrence around the globe and detracting from our negotiating positions with America’s adversaries.”

An NBC News report this week which cited “two defense officials familiar with the planning” appears to be what prompted the reaction from the two Armed Services chairmen.

“The Pentagon is undertaking a significant restructuring of the U.S. military’s combatant commands and headquarters. And one of the plans under consideration, the two defense officials said, would involve the U.S. giving up the role of NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe — known within military parlance as the SACEUR,” NBC News reported. “The general now in this role, who also serves as the head of U.S. European Command, has been the primary commander overseeing support to Ukraine in its war against Russia. It is not clear how long such a reorganization could take, and it could by modified by the time it is complete. Congress could also weigh in, using the power of the purse should members oppose any aspect of the initiative.”

NBC News noted, “For nearly 75 years, it has been a distinctly American responsibility to have a four-star U.S. general oversee all NATO military operations in Europe — a command that began with then-World War II hero and future president Dwight D. Eisenhower.”