Panhandling across Mississippi could soon require a permit

By: Frank Corder - March 19, 2025

  • A municipality or county can opt out of the new solicitation permit law within six months.

Legislation aimed at curbing panhandling and aggressive solicitation on Mississippi streets now awaits the Governor’s signature.

HB 1197, titled the “Safe Solicitation Act,” requires a person to obtain a solicitation permit issued by a municipality, county or other political subdivision where the solicitation will occur.

The permit fee is not to exceed $25.

Under the law, a permit is only good between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and one hour before sunset, as determined by the governing authority. Only one permit will be issued on a first come, first serve basis for an intersection on any given day.

The application for a solicitation permit must list the name, mailing address and telephone number of the person as well as the location and times the solicitation will take place.

Solicitation under the law must adhere to the following parameters:

  • Traffic cannot be impeded in any way.
  • Solicitations on roadways can only occur while traffic is stopped.
  • Solicitors must remain within 100 feet of the intersection listed on the permit.
  • Once solicitation is denied, the solicitor is not to persist in a demanding or harassing manner.
  • Sound or voice amplifying devices are not to be used.

Failure to comply with the law could result in a misdemeanor crime, where upon conviction a violator would be subject to a fine of not more than $500, imprisoned in county jail for not more than six months, or by both.

Persons convicted of the misdemeanor crime of “forgery of a solicitation permit” will be subject to a fine of not more than $300, imprisoned not more than six months in the county jail, or both.

A municipality or county can opt out of the new solicitation permit law within six months after the effective date of July 1, 2025.

Advocates for the legislation cited the need for local law enforcement to have more ability to crack down on panhandling while those opposed to the measure claim it adversely impacts the homeless population seeking assistance.

The legislation overwhelmingly passed in both the House and Senate.

