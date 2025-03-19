No plans for Medicaid expansion this session, key lawmakers say

As the federal government looks to rein in spending, efforts to expand the social welfare program stall in the Legislature, at least for this session.

With the end of session in view, legislation to expand Medicaid in Mississippi is not expected to be introduced this year despite continued calls for the action from Democrats and various health care lobbyists.

Both State Senator Kevin Blackwell (R) and State Representative Missy McGee (R), chairs of the Medicaid Committees in the Senate and House, respectively, told Magnolia Tribune on Wednesday that they do not anticipate introducing legislation to expand the state’s Medicaid program before sine die next month.

Blackwell said specifically that he has “no plans” to introduce Medicaid expansion legislation.

McGee pointed to federal uncertainty as a reason for not taking up expansion this session.

“With probably only two weeks left in the session, I think it’s unlikely that a meaningful Medicaid expansion bill will be put together because there’s so much coming out of D.C. right now and we want to put the best bill together,” McGee said.

Congressional Republicans have shown interest in overhauling the national Medicaid program as they consider reining in federal spending. President Donald Trump has vowed not to touch Medicaid but has said, “We’re going to get fraud out of there.”

Mississippi’s current total budget for the program is $8.1 billion, with the state’s direct support of $912 million, according to Division of Medicaid Executive Director Cindy Bradshaw.

Bradshaw told a joint legislative meeting earlier this month that the current enrollment in Mississippi is roughly 707,000. Of that total, there are 107,000 Social Security recipients, 14,000 people in long-term care, 23,000 pregnant women, 315,000 children, and 10,000 children in foster care or in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Nationwide, more than 72 million Americans are enrolled in Medicaid.

Mississippi is one of 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as Obamacare. Depending on the extent of the expansion, estimates have shown that upwards of 180,000 persons could be eligible for the social welfare program if fully expanded to 138 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

During the 2024 legislative session, Mississippi lawmakers came as close as they ever have in considering Medicaid expansion, even with a likely veto waiting from Governor Tate Reeves (R). The Senate was set on requiring a work requirement waiver from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as a condition for expansion while the House was willing to request such a waiver but wanted to allow the expansion without it. Deliberations between the two chambers ended during conference.

Advocates for expansion rallied this week at the state Capitol, saying Medicaid is a lifeline for those in the program and urging for lawmakers to act.

However, neither the House nor the Senate appear to be itching for another end of session fight, at least until more comes into focus on the federal level.

“So, we will wait and see what changes, if any, come out of the new administration and take those under advisement and be ready to move forward next session,” McGee said.