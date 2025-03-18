Legislation to create AI task force awaits Governor’s signature

The goal is to determine the responsible use of artificial intelligence by the State of Mississippi’s governing bodies.

Legislation to create an Artificial Intelligence Regulation (AIR) Task Force to examine ethical standards, privacy issues, and possible use of AI within state government is sitting on Governor Tate Reeves’ desk.

The measure, SB 2426, has bipartisan support in both chambers.

Under the 9-page bill, the seven-member task force will report its findings to the Legislature on an annual basis until 2027.

The group will focus on how AI can improve several areas in the state, including workforce development, elementary and secondary education, health care, private businesses, data processing, and private and public colleges and universities in Mississippi.

However, the bill states that the Legislature “acknowledges that artificial intelligence cannot replace human creativity and involvement” and so it promotes “responsibly using AI tools and systems while aligning and adhering to the state’s long-term policies, goals, values and missions while maintaining citizen trust and balancing the benefits, risks and potential dangers of artificial intelligence.”

AI is a hot topic in the Legislature this year as several bills were introduced during the session related to AI. Yet, most fizzled out in committee, including a SB 2059, which would have created a task force aimed at developing policy recommendations for AI usage in K-12 classrooms.

Senators and State Representatives contend AI is one key to advancing Mississippi, but there are many unknowns with the new technology.

Earlier this year, Governor Reeves signed an executive order naming the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services (ITS) as the primary driver of AI initiatives and directed the agency to “conduct an inventory of all AI technologies being planned, being piloted, being acquired, being developed, and/or being utilized by each and every state agency.”

During a press conference announcing the order, Reeves said states across the nation are advancing in creating frameworks for responsible use and deployment of AI technology in government.

“By improving technology and ensuring it’s implemented in a way that matches actual workflow, we can streamline processes at agencies, reduce the time it takes to complete tasks, share information more easily, and provide more efficient, effective services for Mississippians,” Governor Reeves said.

State Rep. Jill Ford (R), House Technology Committee Chair, told Magnolia Tribune that Mississippi stands to benefit tremendously from AI by leveraging its potential to enhance industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, health care, and logistics.

“AI can revolutionize precision agriculture by optimizing crop yields and resource management. In manufacturing, AI-powered automation will improve efficiency and product quality. Additionally, AI can enhance telemedicine and patient care in healthcare, while logistics companies can streamline operations with AI-driven supply chain solutions,” Ford said. “Mississippi aims to attract high-tech industries, including AI development companies, tech startups, and research-driven enterprises, creating jobs and fostering innovation in the state.”

Ford and her Senate counterpart, Senator Bart Williams (R), believe AI can change the perception of Mississippi. They say AI has the potential to transform the Magnolia State’s image as a modern, innovation-driven economy.

“As Mississippi adopts AI across various sectors, it could position itself as a leader in cutting-edge technology, attracting investments and skilled professionals. Showcasing AI success stories in education, healthcare, and economic development could redefine Mississippi’s reputation as a forward-thinking and tech-savvy state,” said Ford.