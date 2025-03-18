Lawmakers look to hash out details on kratom-related bills as session winds down

State Representative Lee Yancey presents in the well of the House, Wednesday, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Jeremy Pittari | Magnolia Tribune)

A 15 percent excise tax as well as age, potency and store location restrictions on the sale of kratom products could be agreed to in conference between the House and Senate.

Legislative efforts to rein in kratom products and their use continue in Mississippi as lawmakers barrel toward the send of the 2025 session.

On Tuesday, the state Senate agreed with the House to impose a 15 percent excise tax on kratom products. Excise taxes are typically paid by the vendor and indirectly by the consumer. It is in addition to other taxes imposed on the product, such as sales tax.

State Senate Joey Fillingane (R) presented HB 1896 in the chamber. He noted that a reverse repealer was added in committee, likely leading to conference between the chambers.

State Senator Chad McMahan (R) offered an amendment on the floor, saying he had spoken with officials at the Mississippi Department of Revenue on the action. His amendment addressed premium tobacco imports, stating that wholesalers and retailers could continue to submit their excise taxes by the 20th of each month or pay it at the point of sale within 48 hours. The measure was adopted by a voice vote.

The legislation unanimously passed the Senate.

In the House, members reconsidered their unanimous concurrence and chose instead to invite conference on HB 1077, a bill seeking to establish some guardrails on the sale of the opioid-like drug.

State Rep. Lee Yancey (R) made the motion to reconsider the vote but did not elaborate as to what led to the change of heart.

The Senate unanimously passed an amended version of HB 1077, the Kratom Consumer Protection Act, earlier this month. If it becomes law, the measure would set age, potency and store location restrictions on the sale of kratom products.

As previously reported, the bill would require kratom products to list the address and phone number of the manufacturer in addition to providing a full list of ingredients. Products would be required to be placed behind store counters. The age limit on purchases of those products would be set at 21.

Details of the legislation will now be hashed out between the two chambers.

Other measures aimed at regulating or banning kratom products have died this session despite the vocal outcry from law enforcement and medical lobbyists seeking to have the substance listed as a Schedule III of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act or banned,