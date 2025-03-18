Discover Mississippi: HUBFEST Returns to Hattiesburg March 29th

Not only does HUBFEST represent the Hattiesburg community spirit, but it also represents Mississippi.

It is the season for Spring festivals in Mississippi. The weather is warming up, daylight lasts longer, and it’s crawfish season. Add these things together, and it’s the perfect recipe for a successful festival.

Get ready for the much-anticipated return of one of Mississippi’s premier arts and music festivals! HUBFEST is back on Saturday, March 29th, in downtown Hattiesburg. The excitement is palpable as we gear up for this annual event that draws in locals and tourists from all over the Deep South. Named after the Hub City, it’s a hub for artists, musicians, and vendors from across the South.

This Spring, Downtown Hattiesburg is set to celebrate its 38th year of the festival with a diverse range of activities. Four stages of live music, a children’s play area, and over 250 arts and crafts vendors await you. And let’s not forget the mouthwatering food options; from crawfish plates to homemade blueberry lemonade, there’s something for everyone.

The festival is a one-day event, kicking off at 9 am and wrapping up at 6 pm. It is also free to the public; however, there is a $10 fee for unlimited playtime in the children’s area. Rest assured, the city of Hattiesburg and the Area Development Partnership (ADP) of Hattiesburg are taking all necessary precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

HUBFEST brings everyone together, and some people (including myself) never miss it. I have a teenage son who, around March 1st, will begin to ask, “Mom, when’s HUBFEST—we’re going, right?” And we always do. This is a massive tip of the hat to Hub City because teenage approval doesn’t always come easy!

As you walk into the beautiful historic downtown of Hattiesburg at the end of March, you’ll be greeted by the sounds of live music, the aroma of delicious food, and the palpable energy of community and hospitality. This is HUBFEST, a celebration that brings us all together. Hattiesburg nails this festival every year, and it’s no surprise that it’s now one of the largest festivals in the Deep South.

With a strong musical lineup, this year’s headliner is Chayce Beckham. He will play the main stage at 3:30 pm during the festival on the 29th. It’s also worth noting the return of Eaglepalooza. The University of Southern Mississippi and the City of Hattiesburg recently announced the return of the beloved free, live music event that will take place on Friday night, March 28th, at 7 pm. Knoxville singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Briston Maroney will headline the evening for Eaglepalooza.

HUBFEST and Eaglepalooza are held on the same weekend, reinforcing the traditions that run deep in Hattiesburg and at Southern Miss. Old friends will be reunited, and good times will be had, and that is the Hattiesburg spirit. I consider Eaglepalooza the opening act to a fun-filled HUBFEST weekend.

My family and I began attending HUBFEST fifteen years ago. In the early years, we pushed strollers through the bustling streets of downtown Hattiesburg with kids on our shoulders. For several years in a row, we always seemed to lose the beloved animal balloons our kids got and miraculously reclaimed said animal balloons a block or two away–typically, at the hand of some kind stranger with a knowing smile. We have also eaten crawfish on the concrete steps of some of Hub City’s finest buildings, met musicians, discovered fabulous regional artists, and reconnected with people we haven’t seen in years, all to the tune of the festival’s soundtrack: Friendly crowds and live music, with a Southern touch.

HUBFEST is a tradition that people look forward to every year. Not only does HUBFEST represent the Hattiesburg community spirit, but it also represents Mississippi. As a state, we honor traditions, community, and the arts, and we love to gather together for a good time, with good food. HUBFEST offers an opportunity to check all of these boxes. This is why calendars are undoubtedly marked for March 29th, and there’s an energy in the air that represents the renewal of Spring….but also, HUBFEST is coming.