A father’s reflection on a wedding weekend

Robert St. John says life gives us a few rare moments when everything slows down just long enough for us to see what really matters.

There are only a few moments in life when time slows down enough to let you take it all in. For me, this past weekend was one of those moments.

My daughter, Holleman, got married.

If you’ve been following along these past few weeks, you’ve read some of my reflections leading up to this day. And while I don’t usually write columns in a series, it turns out that when your daughter gets married, one column can’t hold everything going through a father’s heart and mind.

Before I get into what it felt like to walk my daughter down the aisle, I need to pause and say thank you to the people who made the day what it was. I’ve been in the restaurant business for 43 years. I’ve catered more events than I can count — big ones, small ones — but this was, hands down, the best we’ve ever done. Our team at New South Restaurant Group made me as proud as I’ve ever been. The food was flawless, the service was seamless, and the hospitality was everything we stand for. And if there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s this: people may forget what you served them, but they never forget how you made them feel — whether they’re sitting at your table or attending the boss’s daughter’s wedding.

My wife, Jill, was the heart behind so much of what people saw that day. Holleman’s good taste didn’t come from nowhere — she gets it honestly. Jill made sure every detail felt like Holleman and Robert (R2 at our house) — thoughtful, elegant, and personal.

And our uber-talented friends Justin, John David, and Caden — along with Jill, the creative minds behind it all — transformed our daughter’s dream into something beautiful beyond words. They brought their vision, talent, and love, and what they created was stunning, but more importantly, it felt real and full of life. It may have looked like a dream but felt like home.

Looking back, what they created — through the food, the setting, and the way people were treated — brought to life everything I’ve always believed matters most: faith, family, friends, food, and fun — what I call The Five Fs. It wasn’t just a wedding; it was a gathering where all those things came together in one perfect moment.

As the rehearsal dinner gave way to the father-daughter dance, one thought kept coming back to me — a lifetime of prayers being answered right in front of my eyes.

I’ve been praying for her since the day she was born. You do that as a father. You pray for things you hope will shape the little life you’ve been entrusted with.

I prayed she would be healthy — and from day one, she was.

I prayed she would be kind — and she has always had a heart that sees people others miss.

I prayed she would be creative — and she sees beauty in places most people don’t even look.

I prayed she would be tough — and life has made sure to test that one, but she has always gotten back up.

I prayed she would be friendly — and she’s always been the kind of person who makes others know they are loved.

I prayed she would have talent — not to win trophies, but to have something of her own.

I prayed she would have good friends — because life is too hard to walk alone. She has many true friends and IS a true friend to even more.

I prayed she would be committed — to God, to people, to passions, to life.

And I prayed she would find a man who would love her like she deserves to be loved.

Looking back now, I realize that what I was really praying for was a life filled with The Five Fs — faith to guide her, family to love her, friends to walk beside her, food to gather around, and fun to make the hard days lighter.

Watching her marry Robert was the final piece of that long list of prayers being answered.

If I could have picked a man for her myself, Robert would be it. He loves her, respects her, makes her laugh, and stands beside her — not in front of or behind her. He’s steady. He’s kind. And he’s patient — which, R2, you’ll need.

Since Holleman was old enough to understand, I’ve told her, “I will always love you. I will always protect you. And I will always take care of you.” That promise still stands, but now Robert steps into that role. I’ll always be her backup, but she’s found her person. But even as I pass that role to Robert, I can’t help but think about the days when protecting her meant simply holding her close.

My favorite memory of Holleman lasted almost every morning for a year or so. She was probably two or three. Every morning before I would go to work, just before leaving the house, we would put on the song “Dancing Queen.” I would pick her up, and she would put her little head on my shoulder, and we would slowly spin around the room. Those might be the best moments in all my life.

And as I walked her down the aisle, I couldn’t help but remember that little girl with her head on my shoulder, spinning slowly in the living room — and realize, in some ways, we’ve been dancing toward this day all along.

My greatest wish for Holleman and Robert is that one day, they will hold their own little one in their arms. And in that quiet moment, as they gently sway around the room, feeling the weight of that tiny life resting its head on their shoulders, they will know what it means to be loved unconditionally and trusted completely. And in that instant, they’ll understand a love so pure, so deep, that it makes you whole.

So, as I bring these reflections to a close, I’m reminded of this: Life gives us a few rare moments when everything slows down just long enough for us to see what really matters. For me, this weekend was one of those moments — and one I will carry with me forever.

Because at the heart of everything, it’s about faith, family, friends, food, and fun — The Five Fs — and every one of those was alive and well this weekend.

Faith — because God answered so many prayers that day.

Family — gathered from near and far, hugging, laughing, crying happy tears.

Friends — who have walked every mile of life with us and stood by Holleman and Robert.

Food — because when you feed people well, you’re feeding more than just their bodies, you’re feeding connection and community.

And Fun — because what’s a celebration without laughter, dancing, and joy (and there was plenty of both).

We had them all. The Five Fs. Right there in one setting. And if there’s a recipe for a good life, I think that’s it.

As I hand my daughter over to the man she loves, I’m reminded that love — real love — is made up of all the prayers, all the moments, and all the people who help us get there. And for that, I am deeply grateful.

Onward.

This Week’s Recipe: Caramel Custard

Ingredients

1 cup Sugar

1 /3 cup Water

6 Eggs

3 /4 cup Sugar

1 1 /2 Tbsp Vanilla extract

1 /8 tsp Salt

3 1 /2 cups Milk

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Arrange eight oven-proof bouillon cups in a baking dish, the sides of the baking dish should be as tall as the bouillon cups. Place one cup sugar and the 1 /3 cup water in a skillet with a flat, heavy bottom. Place over medium heat and cook until sugar caramelizes. Pour liquid caramel into bouillon cups.

Meanwhile, heat milk and half of the sugar in a small saucepot just until it begins to boil. Combine eggs, remaining sugar and vanilla and whisk together. Slowly poor hot milk into the egg mixture while stirring constantly. Divide the mixture into the bouillon cups. Poor boiling hot water into the baking dish and cover the cups with a sheet of parchment paper. Bake 40 minutes.

Chill completely. Use a paring knife to go around the custards and unmold onto serving dishes. Yield: eight