Storms wreak havoc across Mississippi, 6 dead

A devastating storm system tore through Mississippi on Saturday, March 15, leaving destruction and tragedy in its wake. The storms, which included multiple tornadoes, caused significant damage across several counties, claimed lives, and left tens of thousands without power. This severe weather event was part of a larger system that wreaked havoc across the central and southern United States.

Mississippi bore the brunt of the storm system on Saturday, with confirmed tornadoes causing widespread destruction. In Tylertown, located in Walthall County, at least one tornado caused extensive damage and claimed three lives. Walthall County Sheriff Kyle Breland reported additional injuries and significant structural damage. Two additional fatalities occurred in Jefferson Davis County when a tornado struck a single home, while another person died in Covington County.

These tragedies in Southwest Mississippi brought the total number of fatalities in Mississippi to six, with at least 32 injuries reported statewide.

Grenada and Smith Counties also saw significant destruction. In Elliott, early morning tornadoes destroyed homes and infrastructure. Meanwhile, Taylorsville faced direct impact from another suspected tornado later in the day. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reported damage in at least 21 counties.

Power outages compounded the challenges faced by residents. As of Saturday afternoon, over 29,000 customers were without electricity across the state. Restoration efforts were delayed due to ongoing severe weather conditions.

Broader Storm System Across the U.S.

The storm system that devastated Mississippi was part of a larger outbreak affecting more than 20 states and over 150 million people. Tornadoes, high winds, hailstorms, flooding rains, dust storms, and even wildfires plagued regions from the Midwest to the Deep South.

Missouri : The state reported 12 fatalities. A long-track wedge tornado prompted emergency declarations in several communities.

: The state reported 12 fatalities. A long-track wedge tornado prompted emergency declarations in several communities. Kansas : Eight deaths occurred due to severe weather.

: Eight deaths occurred due to severe weather. Arkansas : Three fatalities were reported alongside widespread destruction.

: Three fatalities were reported alongside widespread destruction. Texas : Dust storms caused fatal car accidents involving dozens of vehicles.

: Dust storms caused fatal car accidents involving dozens of vehicles. Oklahoma: One death was confirmed.

In total, at least 34 people lost their lives across six states due to this storm system.

The National Weather Service had issued high-risk warnings for parts of Mississippi and Alabama ahead of Saturday’s storms. These warnings highlighted the likelihood of long-track and violent tornadoes. The storms lived up to these predictions as they unleashed EF4 and EF5 tornadoes with wind speeds exceeding 200 mph.

Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency for Mississippi on Saturday evening. He expressed condolences for those affected and pledged state resources to assist with recovery efforts. MEMA urged residents to report damages and take safety precautions as cleanup operations began.