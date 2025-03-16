Frustrated with God? Elevate your voice and tell Him

The practitioner of prayer who utilizes the psalms soon recognizes that God apparently appreciates the full range of human emotions.

Got a problem with God? Go straight to Him. Challenge Him.

A friend of mine had an acquaintance who, over time, went from Christian to cynic and eventually questioned whether God actually exists. My friend advised, “Then tell Him.”

“Excuse me?”

“If you are really frustrated with God to the point of disbelief,” responded my friend, “point your face to heaven and tell the Lord, out loud, that you don’t believe Him anymore and why that’s the case.”

The cynic reluctantly took this advice. Soon he found himself weeping and, like the Prodigal Son, running back into the arms of the Father. Emotional honesty with God is powerful, if the poetry of the Old Testament is to be believed.

The Psalms have been called “The prayer book of Jesus.” In his brief book on the Psalter, Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote, “If we are to pray aright, perhaps it is quite necessary that we pray contrary to our own heart. Not what we want to pray is important, but what God wants us to pray. If we were dependent entirely on ourselves, we would probably pray only the fourth petition of the Lord’s Prayer. But God wants it otherwise.”

These ancient songs and poems have been used by the Lord Himself, Paul, and many others–in the Temple, around dinner tables, and during both planned and spontaneous devotional moments. But, boy oh boy, what verbiage, what challenges. And, sometimes, seemingly rude and audacious outbursts to God.

Consider these verses:

“My God, my God, why have you forsaken me? Why are you so far from saving me, from the words of my groaning? O my God, I cry by day, but you do not answer, and by night, but I find no rest.” (Psalm 22:1-2)

“Awake! Why are you sleeping, O Lord? Rouse yourself! Do not reject us forever! Why do you hide your face? Why do you forget our affliction and oppression?” (Psalm 44:23-24)

“How long, O God, is the foe to scoff? Is the enemy to revile your name forever? Why do you hold back your hand, your right hand? Take it from the fold of your garment and destroy them!” (Psalm 74:10-11)

“How long will you judge unjustly and show partiality to the wicked? (Psalm 82:2-4)

“How long, O Lord? Will you hide yourself forever? How long will your wrath burn like fire? Remember how short my time is! For what vanity you have created all the children of man! (Psalm 89:46-47)

Shocking stuff, really., and these just scratch the surface. Someone might contend, “Well, that’s the sort of relationship David had with the Lord – intimate…where he could share anything.” But these bold prayers are not just David’s; they also come from Asaph, the sons of Korah, Ethan the Ezrahite, and others.

The practitioner of prayer who utilizes the psalms soon recognizes that God apparently appreciates the full range of human emotions–from joy, to contentment, to lament, to down-and-out aggravation and pique. Rather than rejecting these honest expressions, He repeatedly meets the various psalmists where they are and draws them to Himself.

Frustrated with God? Go right to Him and tell Him; He can handle it. Then be ready to listen as He speaks–through His Word, through others, in a still small voice–to offer comfort, correction, and clarity.