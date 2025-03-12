Thompson says “Orange Jesus” is in charge of White House, claims Musk and DOGE are national security threats

The Democratic Congressman from Mississippi says Elon Musk’s DOGE is a homegrown threat.

Mississippi 3rd District Congressman Bennie Thompson (D) says the Trump Administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, “has created a national security nightmare.”

“Planes are crashing, prices are soaring, and our adversaries are celebrating,” Thompson said in a social media post Wednesday on X. “Make no mistake—Elon Musk’s DOGE is a homegrown threat. It’s time for Republicans to wake up.”

Thompson’s comments come one day after he spoke against the “Orange Jesus” in the White House, referring to President Donald Trump, and saying the “Musk-Trump co-presidency and DOGE are unpopular” during a Tuesday House Homeland Security Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability Subcommittee hearing.

The hearing was aimed at the elimination of waste, fraud, and abuse at the Department of Homeland Security while addressing the Biden-Harris Administration’s failures, as per the title of the hearing place on the agenda by House Republicans.

The lone Magnolia State Democrat federal official and former Homeland Security chairman told his colleagues that his “Republican colleagues are here today pretending that Joe Biden is still president so that they can have someone to beat up on for their failures.”

“But just in case my colleagues across the aisle don’t get it, let me make it clear to you. Republicans are in charge here in the House,” Thompson said. “Republicans are in charge over in the Senate. Republicans appointed justices who control the Supreme Court, and your Orange Jesus is in charge of the White House.”

He told the committee that they would be better served to oversee Musk and DOGE to combat waste, fraud, and abuse, calling them “a cheap knockoff of congressionally mandated watchdogs.”

You can watch the House hearing below.