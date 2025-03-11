Senator Wicker says Pentagon still “mystified” by drone invasions

The Senate Armed Services chairman is featured in a ’60 Minutes’ investigation into drone activity over restricted military sites.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker is featured in what is being billed as an investigation by CBS News’ ’60 Minutes’ into mysterious drone invasions over restricted U.S. military sites.

It was revealed in late December that the FBI “received tips of more than 5,000 reported drone sightings” over the course of weeks in New Jersey and other states in the northeast.

The Biden Administration was initially perplexed at the sightings, later saying “nothing nefarious apparently” was at play.

Then, in January, the new Trump Administration said the drones were “not the enemy” and pointed to research flights and local drone enthusiasts.

“After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones. In time, it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy.”

Still, locals as well as elected officials have questioned if the federal government was giving the public the full story.

In a preview of the Sunday, March 16, 2025, episode of the show, correspondent Bill Whitaker is shown asking Senator Wicker, “Do you believe that these drones are a spying system, a spying platform?”

“What would a logical person conclude?” Wicker asks in reply.

“That, that these are spy incursions,” Whitaker says.

Senator Wicker then says, “Yes, and yet, I can tell you I am privy to classified briefings at the highest level. I think the Pentagon and the national security advisors are still mystified.”

Wicker is the current chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The ’60 Minutes’ preview can be watched below. it is slated to run Sunday at 6 p.m.