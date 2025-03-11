Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Senator Wicker says Pentagon still...

Senator Wicker says Pentagon still “mystified” by drone invasions

By: Frank Corder - March 11, 2025

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker on '60 Minutes' (Image from '60 Minutes' preview)

  • The Senate Armed Services chairman is featured in a ’60 Minutes’ investigation into drone activity over restricted military sites.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker is featured in what is being billed as an investigation by CBS News’ ’60 Minutes’ into mysterious drone invasions over restricted U.S. military sites.

It was revealed in late December that the FBI “received tips of more than 5,000 reported drone sightings” over the course of weeks in New Jersey and other states in the northeast.

The Biden Administration was initially perplexed at the sightings, later saying “nothing nefarious apparently” was at play.

Then, in January, the new Trump Administration said the drones were “not the enemy” and pointed to research flights and local drone enthusiasts.

“After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones. In time, it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy.”

Still, locals as well as elected officials have questioned if the federal government was giving the public the full story.

In a preview of the Sunday, March 16, 2025, episode of the show, correspondent Bill Whitaker is shown asking Senator Wicker, “Do you believe that these drones are a spying system, a spying platform?”

“What would a logical person conclude?” Wicker asks in reply.

“That, that these are spy incursions,” Whitaker says.

Senator Wicker then says, “Yes, and yet, I can tell you I am privy to classified briefings at the highest level. I think the Pentagon and the national security advisors are still mystified.”

Wicker is the current chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The ’60 Minutes’ preview can be watched below. it is slated to run Sunday at 6 p.m.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 7, 2025

Judicial redistricting heads to conference
DC  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 6, 2025

SBA to require citizenship verification, will relocate offices “out of sanctuary cities”
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 6, 2025

Mississippi tax collections exceed estimates in February
Previous Story
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 11, 2025

Special elections for two Mississippi House seats set for March 25