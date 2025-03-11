Discover Mississippi: Spring Break in the ‘Sip

From the shores of the Mississippi Gulf Coast to the heart of the Mississippi Delta, Natchez or Tupelo, wherever you are in the Magnolia State, this spring break, rediscover your hometown.

Spring break is finally here! It’s a much-needed pause for many students and educators in Mississippi, offering a chance to recharge before the final stretch of the school year. This time for rest and relaxation is equally important to both students and educators, acknowledging the hard work they’ve put in. So, before we dive into the excitement of summer, let’s make the most of this spring break.

March in Mississippi can bring a wide variety of weather. It might be warm and sunny, raining, or even chilly. We’ve all heard that old saying by Mark Twain, “If you don’t like the weather, just wait five minutes.” That rings true for spring in Mississippi, which can often make it challenging to plan for spring travel.

Let’s explore some destinations in the Magnolia State that offer indoor and outdoor leisure and entertainment for Spring Breakers of all ages.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is a given. With beautiful ocean views, Spring Breakers can take a boat ride out to Ship Island, fly kites on the beach with a picnic, or brave an alligator swamp tour. The Coast also offers the Walter Anderson Museum of Art, which will engage anyone who attends, and Lynn Meadows Discovery Center provides endless hours of fun and creativity for children.

As it is a designated tourist destination, locals and tourists alike have limitless options on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Hattiesburg, a city on the rise, has become a hotspot for spring break tourism. Immerse yourself in the Public Art Trail, or spend an afternoon at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum downtown. Catch a captivating show at the Saenger Theatre, or spend a fun-filled day at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

It’s baseball season, so sports fans can catch a game at The Pete—you are in “Baseburg,” after all! Rain or shine, you can always embark on a treasure hunt at the Lucky Rabbit and make the most of the many fun photo ops available.

Jackson is a cultural hub that offers a plethora of arts and culture-based activities. The Mississippi Children’s Museum, a beloved destination, is fun and educational. Did you know it earned third place on USA Today’s best children’s museum list?

The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science is a treasure trove of knowledge. Two Mississippi Museums are two museums in one. The Mississippi History Museum occupies one side, while the other side is dedicated to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. And don’t miss exploring the Mississippi Museum of Art.

The Jackson area also offers various shopping and dining experiences that cater to every personality or interest.

Or maybe your spring break will be spent in Tupelo, the birthplace of The King. Tour the birthplace of Elvis Presley and the famous Tupelo Hardware, where his Mother purchased his first guitar. Visit the Tupelo Visitors Center downtown and experience an interactive tour of King City. Walk downtown and enjoy the many public art murals and the guitar trail. Dine outside, grab a delicious dessert at Crave, a local bakery,, and enjoy the beauty of FairPark. Catch a show at Cadence Arena, or play disc golf—did you know Tupelo is a designated disc golf destination?

Tupelo is an excellent option for a spring break vacation with several parks, live music venues, and a walkable downtown scene.

Natchez in the Spring—what could be more beautiful than spring blossoms by the Mississippi River? If you love history, delicious food, and storied streets, Natchez is your spring break destination. Walk out the front door of a historic bed and breakfast and stroll the city’s historic streets. Take in the views of the riverboats as they make their way down the river, with the 4,205-foot-long Natchez-Vidalia bridge as the backdrop. Soak in all the history of Mississippi’s original capital city by attending the Natchez Garden Club’s Spring Pilgrimage Tours. Or, take in a show at the Natchez Little Theatre. This quaint, Southern city on the bluffs is the birthplace of Mississippi, and it shines in the Spring, making it the perfect time to visit!

There’s no place like home, right? You don’t have to venture far in Mississippi to find culture or entertainment. It’s all around us, as we are a state full of beauty and creativity.

Consider viewing your city or town from a visitor’s perspective. Sometimes, we overlook the beauty that is in our own backyard. From the shores of the Mississippi Gulf Coast to the heart of the Mississippi Delta, Natchez, Tupelo…wherever you are in the Magnolia State, this spring break, rediscover your hometown. Or, plan a road trip to a nearby destination in Mississippi and experience it like a tourist.