Five candidates qualify for Senate District 18 special election

Here’s a look at who is running to replace Jenifer Branning in the Mississippi State Senate.

Five candidates have qualified for the special election in Senate District 18, according to the sample ballot provided by the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.

Senate District 18 encompasses portions of Leake and Winston counties as well as all of Neshoba County.

Jenifer Branning, who had held the seat since 2016 as a Republican, resigned after being elected to the Mississippi Supreme Court in November 2024.

Candidates running in the April 15, 2025, non-partisan special election include:

Mark Forsman

Lindsey Kidd

Jackson I. ‘Ike’ Melton

Marty Sistrunk

Lane Taylor

Taylor and Forsman appear to be running the most organized campaigns at this point. Both Republicans have printed materials and are actively canvassing the district.

A runoff election would be held four weeks after the special election if no candidate receives 50 percent plus one vote to claim the seat outright on election day.

Mark Forsman

Forsman is the owner of Yarbrough Wood Products, LLC. He is active in the Winston County Republican Executive Committee and has held various roles in his local church and community. The grandfather of six is a graduate of Noxapater High School and has furthered his education at East Central Community College and Global University.

Learn more about Forsman here.

Lindsey Kidd

Kidd has worked with the Philadelphia Police Department and the Neshoba County Sheriffs Department. He is an active member of his local community and church. He previously announced a run for House District 45 as a Democrat during the 2023 cycle but did not make it on the ballot.

Learn more about Kidd here.

Jackson ‘Ike’ Melton

Melton comes from a multigenerational family of farmers who has raised beef cattle, industrial broiler and back yard poultry, horses, mules, goats, rabbits, and “Truck Patch” farm to market gardens. He earned a bachelor’s and master’s of science degrees at Mississippi State University and is a licensed real estate agent. Melton has worked for over 20 years as a high school teacher and a varsity football and baseball coach while also serving in various community roles.

Learn more about Melton here.

Marty Sistrunk

Sistrunk is a farmer and businessman. He ran unsuccessfully for Supervisor in Neshoba County in 2023 as a Republican, coming in third in a three-man field.

Learn more about Sistrunk here.

Lane Taylor

Taylor started as a Farm Bureau insurance agent and is now the owner and founder of Lane Taylor Auction Company. The Republican has been actively campaigning throughout the district with his wife and two children. He was the first to throw his hat in the ring, announcing a run for the Senate seat in December.

Learn more about Taylor here.