Magnolia Mornings: March 7, 2025

In Mississippi

1. Clark to lie in repose at Capitol

Image of Robert G. Clark, Jr. from the Library of Congress oral history interview conducted by John Dittmer in Pickens, Mississippi, 2013.

Former Speaker Pro Tem Robert Clark will lie in repose at the state Capitol on Sunday, March 9. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Clark, the first black state representative to be elected to the House since Reconstruction in 1967, died of natural causes this week at the age of 96.

2. Faith-based TV series filming in South Mississippi

(Photo from WLOX report)

WLOX reports that filming for a faith-based TV series called “Hey Chris” if underway in South Mississippi.

“I wanted to bring a twist and a look in what a southwest Mississippi family would do if they were faith-based, entrepreneurs, and if they love family,” said Christopher Upchurch, the owner and CEO of CA Production. “They are normal people, and I wanted to write something that would speak to regular people in the Bible Belt or all around the world.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump expects Cabinet to make cuts, not DOGE

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As the Wall Street Journal reports, President Donald Trump told his cabinet secretaries that they should take the lead over billionaire Elon Musk in making personnel decisions related to their departments. Musk is overseeing the President’s Department of Government Efficiency.

“If they can cut, it’s better,” Trump told reporters. “And if they don’t cut, then Elon will do the cutting.”

WSJ added, “The president, in the Thursday Oval Office meeting with reporters, said deep cuts at federal agencies were necessary because the government was experiencing ‘bloat like nobody’s ever seen before.'”

2. House Judiciary subpoenas Google, YouTube

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Hill reports that House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Thursday “subpoenaed Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, demanding the tech giant turn over its communications with the executive branch.”

“The panel also requested that Alphabet hand over internal communications about its interactions with the previous administration and third parties working with the executive branch,” The Hill reported, adding, “Jordan cited a committee report featuring a series of emails between Google and the White House under former President Biden about content moderation in 2021, largely related to COVID-19 misinformation.”

The Hill went on to report that Jordan also noted that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee last August that he regretted not being more outspoken about pressure his company faced to take down COVID-related content in 2021.

Sports

1. Big 3 baseball on tap this weekend

No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 20 Southern Miss and Mississippi State are all back in action this week on the diamond. Here’s a look at who’s playing when:

Ole Miss puts their 10-game winning streak on the line this weekend as they host Jacksonville State for a three-game series. First pitch Friday night is set for 6:30 p.m. while both Saturday and Sunday are set for 1:30 p.m.

Southern Miss opens a seven-game homestand this weekend when they entertain UNCW for a three-game set. The series starts on Friday at 6 p.m. followed by games 2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday

Mississippi State welcomes Queens to town for a three-game set. The series gets underway on Friday at 6 p.m. followed by a Saturday outing at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s finale beginning at 1 p.m.

2. Miss. State, Southern Miss to play on Coast

The Hancock Whitney Classic is coming to the Coast at the home of the Biloxi Shuckers this month. Both Mississippi State and Southern Miss are featured. Here’s a rundown of the slate of games:

Tuesday, March 11 | Old Dominion vs. Mississippi State Gates Open: 4:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:00 PM



Wednesday, March 12 | Nicholls vs. Mississippi State Gates Open: 4:00 PM | First Pitch: 5:00 PM



Tuesday, March 25 | Nicholls vs. Southern Miss First Pitch: 6:05 PM



Markets & Business

1. Investors await February jobs report

CNBC reports that “Mixed signals lately from the labor market are adding to angst for investors already on a knife’s edge over the potential threat that tariffs pose to inflation and economic growth.”

“What has become clear is that workers are increasingly uncertain of their employment status and less prone to seek other opportunities, at the same time as job hunters are reporting it harder to find new positions, according to several recent surveys,” CNBC reported.

CNBC added, “Markets will get another snapshot of labor market health when the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its February nonfarm payrolls report Friday.”

2. Walgreens going private

FoxBusiness reports that Walgreens Boots Alliance, the second-largest U.S. pharmacy chain, on Thursday announced that it will go private.

“The struggling company entered into an agreement with private equity firm Sycamore Partners valued at $10 billion. Sycamore will pay $11.45 per share, a premium of 8% to the stock’s closing price of $10.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company rose nearly 6% in extended trading,” FoxBusiness reported. “Walgreens shareholders could also receive an additional $3 in cash from future monetization of the company’s debt and equity interests in VillageMD.”

FoxBusiness added, “In October, the company, which has been struggling with competition from rivals like Amazon, announced plans to close at least 1,200 stores over the next three years. This move is part of its effort to shut down a ‘significant’ number of underperforming locations across the U.S. in response to these challenges.”