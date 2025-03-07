Judicial redistricting heads to conference

Sen. Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula, left, answers a question from Sen. Briggs Hopson, R-Vicksburg in the Senate Chamber, as lawmakers consider bills on their calendar, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Senate and House negotiators to hammer out details for redrawn Circuit and Chancery Court Districts ahead of session’s end.

The Senate has invited conference with the House to hash out differences in the two chamber’s judicial redistricting plans.

The Legislature is under a state constitutional timeline to have the judicial redistricting of Circuit and Chancery Court Districts completed by this year, the fifth year after the most recent U.S. Census. Population shifts in the Delta, north Mississippi and on the Coast have resulted in the need to reconsider district lines as it pertains to caseloads and other factors.

Currently in Mississippi, there are 23 Circuit Courts and 57 judges in those courts, and 20 Chancery Courts and 52 judges.

The Senate proposal – SB 2768 – is similar to what was proposed during the 2024 session that ultimately died in the House. This session, the plan passed the chamber by a vote of 38 to 12 in early February. The House’s plan – HB 1544 – was passed by a 83 to 35 vote soon thereafter.

On Friday, State Senator Brice Wiggins (R), author of the Senate plan, told Magnolia Tribune that lawmakers have a few remaining differences to work out between the two plans.

“As things stand now, when we get a final plan, we will have not only met our constitutional duty but we will have created a plan that provides all Mississippians a representative and efficient court system,” Wiggins said.

He added that courts are the “bedrock of the rule of law.”

Wiggins said lawmakers have spent significant time trying to get the districts drawn as best as possible.

“In addition to the legally required data, we’ve considered comments from judges, individual legislators, court personnel, clerks, supervisors, DA’s and other citizens,” Wiggins said. “I wish I could say every single person would be satisfied but that’s not being realistic when dealing with statewide issues of this magnitude.”

Senator Wiggins said he believes when all is said and done, the plan will be a good one for Mississippi.

If lawmakers are unable to come to an agreement, the state Supreme Court would be tasked with redrawing the court districts.