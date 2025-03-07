Hurricane Katrina: Mississippi Remembers opens March 8 at the Two Mississippi Museums

The exhibit, featuring photographs by Melody Golding and state-held artifacts, comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of the deadly storm.

A new exhibit – Hurricane Katrina: Mississippi Remembers, Photographs by Melody Golding – opens at the Two Mississippi Museums on March 8. The exhibit opening is the first in a slate of programming marking the 20th anniversary of the devastating storm.

The exhibit tells the story of Mississippians’ resilience in the aftermath of the catastrophic storm through photographs by Golding, a photographer, author, and artist from Vicksburg. The exhibit also features Hurricane Katrina-related artifacts from the MDAH collection. The free exhibit will be on display March 8 through Nov. 7. Horne, a Ridgeland-based professional services firm, is the title sponsor of the exhibit.

“At least 238 Mississippians died as Hurricane Katrina made its way through Mississippi 20 years ago, and it caused more than $125 billion in damage to the state,” said Michael Morris, director of the Two Mississippi Museums. “This exhibit explores Hurricane Katrina through the lens of Mississippians. It allows us to reflect on the immediate and long-term effects of the storm, which is the most devastating natural disaster in Mississippi history.”

Hurricane Katrina was one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in American history after making landfall on the Mississippi-Louisiana coastal border August 29, 2005. The storm’s 125-mph winds and 30-foot storm surge left a swath of devastation – lives lost, families displaced, homes and businesses submerged or destroyed.

Although the world was captivated by stories emerging from New Orleans and the Louisiana coastline, Mississippi’s plight was barely mentioned by national and international media. Golding, who initially traveled to the Gulf Coast as a Red Cross volunteer to deliver water and MREs to storm victims, soon recognized the urgent need to document the state’s unique and tragic story. She pulled out her cameras and began capturing not only the hurricane’s physical devastation but also the resilience of the people forced to rebuild their lives.

“These photographs are the result of my journeys to the Mississippi Gulf Coast shortly after Hurricane Katrina came ashore in August 2005. They are my personal witness to the events of this sweeping and non-discriminating catastrophe,” said Golding.

Golding’s prior documentary exhibit, Katrina: Mississippi Women Remember, was acquired by The Smithsonian Institution National Museum of American History Archives Center. Her book of the same name was published by the University Press of Mississippi. All royalties from book sales go to artists who were impacted by the storm.

Golding’s accolades include the Mississippi Humanities Council’s Chair’s Award for Special Achievements in the Humanities for her contributions to the public humanities in her body of work related to Hurricane Katrina. This work was featured and published by the Royal Photographic Society Awards Journal in Bristol, England.

Additional Hurricane Katrina-related programming at the Two Mississippi Museums includes gallery talks, school programs, special panel discussions, and personal stories of Mississippians. Hurricane Katrina: Mississippi Remembers was created by the curatorial staff at the Mississippi Department of Archives and History in partnership with Melody Golding.

HORNE has been a supporter of the Two Mississippi Museums since 2017. The firm also played an integral role in managing Katrina recovery by overseeing federal disaster relief funds and ensuring compliance with funding requirements.

“Sponsoring this exhibit is an honor,” said Rusty Butcher, CEO and managing partner of HORNE. “Hurricane Katrina changed the landscape of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi businesses, and the lives of nearly every Mississippian, including everyone at HORNE. We remain proud to be a part of the long-term recovery efforts and proud of the lessons learned and skills gained. Mississippians who were impacted are now able to help people throughout the country as they recover from natural disasters.”

The Two Mississippi Museums opened on December 9, 2017, in celebration of the state’s bicentennial. Museum hours are Tuesday–Saturday, 9 a.m.– 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.– 5 p.m. Admission to the museums is free every Sunday. The Two Mississippi Museums are located at 222 North St. in Jackson. Free parking can be found alongside North Street or in the visitor garage of the Two Mississippi Museums on Jefferson Street.

Special from the Two Mississippi Museums