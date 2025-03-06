Magnolia Mornings: March 6, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Three deaths reported from Tuesday’s severe weather in MS

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says it is working with counties to assess damage from the severe weather on March 4, 2025.

There are reports of homes damaged, trees down, and power outages due to Tuesday’s storms.

Three deaths – one in Clarke County and two in Madison County – and six injuries – two in Madison County and four in Wayne County – have been reported to MEMA.

The following counties have reported they have received storm damage:

Madison

Perry

Warren

Wayne

2. PSC attending town hall over Holly Springs Utility Department

(Photo from MS PSC on Facebook)

Mississippi Public Service Commissioners say they are attending a town hall meeting in Holly Springs organized by TVMO Community News to address concerns and issues that customers are facing with the Holly Springs Utility Department.

The town hall meeting will take place on Friday, March 21 at the Marshall County Courtroom B (103 S Market St Ste A, Holly Springs, MS 38635) starting at 6 p.m. Commissioners will be present to listen to customer concerns, provide information, and answer questions.

“I’m extremely grateful for the support from my fellow Commissioners as we all share the unified commitment of ensuring that all Mississippians receive reliable and affordable utility services,” Chairman Chris Brown of the Northern District said in a statement. “This meeting is an opportunity for us all to hear directly from customers and work together to find solutions for those who are suffering.”

The Commissioners invite all Holly Springs Utility Department customers to attend the town hall meeting and share their experiences.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump appears ready to issue order to shutter Dept. of Education

FILE – The U.S. Department of Education building is seen in Washington, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

The Wall Street Journal reports that President Trump is expected to issue an executive order as soon as Thursday aimed at abolishing the Education Department, according to people briefed on the matter.

“A draft of the order, viewed by The Wall Street Journal, directs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to ‘take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Education Department” based on “the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law,'” WSJ reported, adding, “Fully unwinding the department would require a filibuster-proof, 60-vote majority in the Senate, legal experts have said.”

“The experiment of controlling American education through Federal programs and dollars—and the unaccountable bureaucrats those programs and dollars support—has failed our children, our teachers, and our families,” the draft order reads. The draft viewed by the Journal was labeled as “pre-decisional,” suggesting it could change, WSJ reported.

2. CHIPS Act repeal DOA on Capitol Hill, GOP Senators say

John Thune, R-S.D., speaks to reporters following a closed-door strategy session, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

As The Hill reports, Republican lawmakers on Wednesday said President Trump’s call for Congress to “get rid of” the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act is dead on arrival on Capitol Hill.

“I think reconstituting domestic manufacturing of advanced semiconductors is a national security and economic imperative,” said Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), who was one of 17 Senate Republicans who voted for the law, The Hill reported.

The Hill went on to note, “Senate Majority Leader John Thune (S.D.) also said he and other Republicans were surprised by Trump’s demand to scrap the CHIPS Act, a move that would seem to conflict with the president’s broader goal of bringing high-tech manufacturing back to the United States.”

Sports

1. Miss. State run rules Southern Miss

(Photo by Will Porada, MSU Athletics)

Mississippi State’s baseball team got a little revenge on Wednesday, upsetting No. 20 Southern Miss in Starkville by way of the run rule 18-3 in 7 innings.

As noted by MSU Athletics, the Diamond Dawg bats put together a 20-hit game including five home runs from Nolan Stevens (two), Bryce Chance, Noah Sullivan and Ace Reese. Sullivan led the offense going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a home run. Stevens recorded the first multi-game homer of his career.

Miss. State moved to 8-4 on the year while Southern Miss fell to 9-4.

2. Ole Miss walks it off over Murray State

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

No. 17 Ole Miss stayed hot and pushed their record to 11-1 Wednesday night, taking down Murray State 8-7 in 10 innings. It was the Racers’ first loss of the season.

Ole Miss Athletics said Hayden Federico was the hero of the night driving in Brayden Randle with the game-winning single. The Rebels used three-straight one-out hits from Randle, Owen Paino, and Federico to win the game.

The Rebels are off to their best start since the 2022 season in which they started 13-1.

Markets & Business

1. Federal job cuts boost unemployment numbers for February

CNBC reports that announced job cuts are at their highest level in nearly five years.

Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported Thursday “that U.S. employers announced 172,017 layoffs for the month, up 245% from January and the highest monthly count since July 2020 during the heightened uncertainty from the Covid pandemic. In addition, it marked the highest total for the month of February since 2009 during the global financial crisis.”

According to the CNBC report, more than one-third of the total came from efforts to reduce the federal headcount. “Challenger put the total of announced federal job cuts at 62,242, spanning 17 agencies.”

2. Paying cash for Wegovy? You could get it at a lower price

FoxBusiness reports that Novo Nordisk is cutting the cost of weight-loss drug Wegovy in half for U.S. patients paying cash through its direct-to-patient online pharmacy

“With NovoCare Pharmacy, uninsured patients or eligible patients with commercial insurance who do not have coverage can access all dose strengths of Wegovy, the brand name for semaglutide, for $499 per month. This includes 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and 2.4 mg dose strengths,” FoxBusiness reported. “The list price of the drug before insurance and certain rebates are factored in is well over $1,000.”

The company said its offering came shortly after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that the shortage of this medication is resolved, FoxBusiness noted.