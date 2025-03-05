Mississippi shipbuilders ready to work with Trump’s new White House office of shipbuilding

Located on the Gulf of America, Mississippi is home to some of the nation’s largest shipbuilding operations.

In his address to Congress Tuesday night, President Donald Trump (R) announced a new White House office of shipbuilding to “resurrect” the American maritime industry.

“To boost our defense industrial base, we are also going to resurrect the American shipbuilding industry, including commercial shipbuilding and military shipbuilding,” Trump said. “And for that purpose, I am announcing tonight that we will create a new office of shipbuilding in the White House that offers special tax incentives to bring this industry home to America where it belongs.”

The President said the nation “used to make so many ships.”

“We don’t make them anymore very much, but we’re going to make them very fast, very soon. It will have a huge impact,” Trump said.

Mississippi is home to some of the nation’s largest shipbuilding operations that receive significant federal contracts to support America’s military. In addition, the state’s senior U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R) is now the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, holding significant sway within Congress regarding future military readiness.

Wicker has long touted the need to increase the nation’s military fleet, advocating for new muti-ship buy models to save taxpayer dollars, as was announced in September 2024 at Pascagoula’s Ingalls Shipbuilding. He has also called for funding to reach a 355-ship U.S. Navy.

“Tonight, President Trump outlined his vision for the next four years,” Wicker posted on X following the congressional address. “The president has already begun enforcing the law at the border and restoring our national defense. The American people voted for security and prosperity, and I look forward to achieving both over the course of President Trump’s administration.”

Photo of LHA8 at Ingalls on Nov. 20, 2024 (Photo: Frank Corder | Magnolia Tribune)

Ingalls, a division of HII, employs nearly 11,000 people and is the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi. HII also operates the Newport News Shipyard in Virginia.

The President’s announcement sent HII’s stock up on Wednesday morning some 11 percent, on track for its largest single day bump since 2016. Other defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman also saw gains.

When reached for comment on Wednesday, HII spokesman Danny Hernandez said the company was ready to work with the President and Congress to meet increased demand.

“We are grateful for the President’s supportive shipbuilding comments to Congress, as we work collaboratively with the government to expand capacity of the industrial base and accelerate throughput in our shipyards to meet a generational increase in demand, in support of the Navy and the nation,” Hernandez said.

Another Mississippi-based shipyard located in Pascagoula is Bollinger. Bollinger, the largest vessel repair company in the Gulf of America region, operates 13 shipyards throughout Louisiana and Mississippi. Unlike Ingalls, Bollinger also builds specialty vessels.

Dr. Brett Seidle, acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research Development and Acquisition (ASN RDA), and RADM Tom Anderson, Program Executive Officer Ships, visits Bollinger Shipyard in Pascagoula, Feb. 2025 (Photo from Bollinger)

Bollinger recently hosted Dr. Brett Seidle, acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research Development and Acquisition, and Rear Admiral Tom Anderson, Program Executive Officer Ships, at its facility in Pascagoula. Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger, said the visit provided a unique opportunity to demonstrate the company’s skilled American workforce, capabilities and ongoing commitment to fulfilling the critical needs of our national defense.

As to the President’s announcement on Tuesday, Andrew Hinkebein, Bollinger’s Director of Government Affairs, said the company was excited to work with President Trump and the new the White House Office of Shipbuilding.

“This announcement underscores what we’ve long known—a strong U.S. shipbuilding and maritime industry is critical to America’s economic security, national defense, and global competitiveness,” Hinkebein said. “For generations, U.S. shipyards have delivered some of the world’s most complex vessels that project American power abroad and power American commerce at home. But to meet the challenges of today—and tomorrow—we need coordinated leadership, smart investment, and a clear national strategy to restore American maritime dominance. Bollinger Shipyards is ready to lean in.”

Mississippi 4th District Congressman Mike Ezell (R), who represents the coast region, applauded the President’s address, stating, in part, “I look forward to working alongside President Trump to turn his agenda into results for the people of South Mississippi and our entire nation. Together, we will put America back on the right track and ensure a brighter, safer, and more prosperous future for generations to come.”