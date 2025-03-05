Mississippi lawmakers narrow down legislation as session’s end in sight

Bills to roll back CON laws, provide more school choice, and address new hires in PERS all died Tuesday. See what’s alive and what died on deadline day.

With Sine Die (end of the legislative session) just over a month away, Tuesday’s deadline for committees to report out general bills originating in the other chamber means many measures ended their run for this session, dying in committee, while others saw the light of day and advanced to the floor.

Legislation that died on Tuesday included the Tim Tebow Act to allow homeschool students to participate in public school extracurricular activities, a PERS bill to add a fifth tier for new hires, a measure requiring local candidate campaign finance reports be placed online, and legislation to roll back certain certificate of need (CON) laws, among others.

However, as the saying goes around the Capitol, “Nothing is dead until it’s dead, dead, dead.” The chambers could amend and revive certain legislation if there is overwhelming interest by the body.

Notable measures that remain alive in the process are the House and Senate tax reform proposals, prohibitions against DEI in schools and universities, and the regulation of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

Here is a rundown of where some of the most discussed legislation stands at this point in the process.

Taxes

HB 1 – House tax reform package Phases out the state income tax, reduced sales tax on groceries, and raises funds for PERS and transportation maintenance Referred to Senate Finance Committee



SB 3095 – Senate tax package Reduces the state income tax, reduces the sales tax on groceries, and raises fund for transportation maintenance Referred to House Ways and Means Committee



Education

HB 1435 – Public-to-public school transfers Would allow students to transfer between schools without getting the approval of the sending district but would need approval from the receiving district Died in Senate Education Committee Note: Similar language from this bill was added into SB 2618 by the House



SB 2618 – School attendance officers Transfers responsibility for school attendance officer employment from the Mississippi Department of Education to the local school districts Passed House Education and House Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency Committees Note: Now includes similar language from HB 1435



HB 1617 – Tim Tebow Act Allowed homeschool students to participate in public school extracurricular activities after taking state testing and paying same fees as other students Died in Senate Education Committee



HB 1193 – DEI Prohibits DEI in K-12 and postsecondary schools Passed Senate Universities and Colleges Committee Note: Amended to language from SB 2515



SB 2515 – DEI and creates Mississippi University System Efficiency Task Force Prohibits DEI in state universities and creates the Mississippi University System Efficiency Task Force to examine efficiency and effectiveness at public universities Passed House Judiciary A Note: Amended to language from HB 1193



HB 1432 – Charter school expansion Allowed charter school expansion into C-rated districts Died in Senate Education Committee



SB 2151 – Cell phones in schools Mandates that schools adopt policies related to prohibiting or restricting cell phone use by students Died in House Education and House Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency Committees



SB 2527 – Free community college Last-dollar program to provide community college education through a Mississippi Resident Promise Grant Program Died in House Appropriations Committee



HB 1556 – Free community college with technical skill emphasis Created the Mississippi Career and Technical Education Employability program to fund students’ education in community college Died in Senate Appropriations Committee



Voting

SB 2654 – Early voting Would allow a 15-day early voting period and remove the need for absentee balloting Passed House Apportionment and Elections Committee Note: Amended to remove early voting and instead expanding excuses for absentee voting while adding language from HB 177



HB 177 – Absentee voting Requires absentee ballots be placed in voting machines when cast Passed Senate Elections Committee Note: Amended to add early voting language from SB 2654



HB 293 – Congressional primaries Change time for holding congressional primary elections to March in years without presidential elections to align with other election years Passed Senate Elections Committee



Campaign finance

SB 2650 – Campaign finance reporting Required municipal and county candidates’ campaign finance reports be posted online for public viewing Died in House Appropriations Committee



Redistricting

SB 2768 – Senate judicial redistricting Sets forth new chancery and circuit judicial districts Passed House floor and returned for concurrence Note: Amended to House language



HB 1544 – House judicial redistricting Sets forth new chancery and circuit judicial districts Passed Senate Judiciary A Note: Amended to Senate language



JR 202 – Senate legislative redistricting Sets new districts in DeSoto and Forrest counties and requires special elections be held Passed House Apportionment and Elections Committee



JR 1 – House legislative redistricting Sets new districts in DeSoto and Forrest counties and requires special elections be held Passed Senate Rules Committee



Healthcare

HB 1123 – PBMs Provide regulations for pharmacy benefit managers and pharmacy services administrative organizations Passed Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee Note: Amended to include language from SB 2677



SB 2677 – PBMs An act to define requirements for pharmacy benefit managers and pharmacy services administrative organizations Died in House State Affairs and House Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency Committees Note: Language included in HB 1123



HB 922 – CON laws Rolled back the requirement for a Certificate of Need (CON) for a variety of healthcare services Died in Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee



HB 662 – Medicaid presumptive eligibility Revise criteria for presumptive eligibility for pregnant women to conform to federal laws and regulations Passed Senate Medicaid Committee



SB 2355 – Kratom Would make kratom a Schedule III substance Died in House Judiciary B Committee



HB 1077 – Kratom Prohibits sale of kratom to persons under 21 years of age, regulates its manufacturing, and limits the substance’s potency Passed Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee



HB 1474 – Inmate healthcare Requires the Department of Health to conduct a review of quality of medical care provided to inmates of Department of Corrections Passed Senate Corrections and Senate Government Structure Committees



HB 849 – Practice autonomy Exempts APRNs and CRNAs from the collaborative agreement requirement after certain hours of experience Died in Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee



HB 1502 – Hemp cultivation Revises provisions for hemp cultivation and manufacturing Passed Senate Public Health and Welfare and Senate Finance Committees Note: Amended with Senate language



PERS

SB 2439 – Creates new tier in PERS Created a fifth tier for the Public Employees Retirement System for new hires after March 1, 2026 Died in House Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency Committee



Other

SB 2201 – Hand-held traffic cameras Add prohibition of hand-held or manually operated traffic cameras in addition to those installed Died in House Judiciary B Committee



SB 3167 – TV production incentives Provide incentives for television productions in Mississippi Referred to House Ways and Means Committee



HB 1880 – TV production incentives Provide incentives for television productions in Mississippi Referred to Senate Finance Committee



SB 2510 – Online gaming Ban certain online gaming platforms, also known as sweepstakes casinos Passed House Gaming Committee Note: Amended to add House language



HB 1302 – Mobile sports betting Allowed mobile sports betting through the Mississippi Mobile Sports Wagering Act Died in Senate Gaming Committee



HB 1201 – Blighted properties Creates incentives for developers to improve tax forfeited, blighted properties Passed Senate Finance Committee

