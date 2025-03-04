Two Mississippi buildings among the over 400 “non-core” federal properties listed for disposal

The Mississippi River Commission building in Vicksburg and the Dr. AH McCoy Federal Building in Jackson could be up for sale.

The U.S. government has identified buildings and facilities that the Trump Administration says are not core to government operations and as such are up for sell.

Among the 443 “non-core” federal properties spread across 47 states listed on the General Services Administration website on Tuesday are the Mississippi River Commission building in Vicksburg and the Dr. AH McCoy Federal Building in Jackson.

Mississippi River Commission building in Vicksburg (Photo from Library of Congress)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been housed in the Mississippi River Commission building. The building was built in the 1890s in the Romanesque Revival style. The property is listed in the National Register for Historic Places and has been used a post office, courthouse and customs house.

Dr. AH McCoy Federal Building in Jackson (Photo from Visit Jackson)

Federal agencies in the McCoy building have included the IRS, Social Security Administration, Jackson Military Entrance Processing Station, and the General Services Administration (GSA). It sits on a part of the property where its namesake did business in the state’s capital city. In 1984, the building became the first federal building in the country to be named after an African American.

GSA lists the two properties with 52,433 and 372,585square feet of space, respectively.

According to GSA, selling the properties listed across the nation ensures that taxpayer dollars are no longer spent on vacant or underutilized federal spaces.

“Disposing of these assets helps eliminate costly maintenance and allows us to reinvest in high-quality work environments that support agency missions,” GSA states.

In total, GSA said in a statement that the properties represent almost 80 million rentable square feet across the nation and over $8.3 billion in recapitalization needs. Offloading the properties could potentially save more than $430 million in annual operating costs, the agency estimates.

“Decades of funding deficiencies have resulted in many of these buildings becoming functionally obsolete and unsuitable for use by our federal workforce. We can no longer hope that funding will emerge to resolve these longstanding issues. GSA’s decisive action to dispose of non-core assets leverages the private sector, drives improvements for our agency customers, and best serves local communities,” GSA stated.

Search the full GSA non-core disposal list here.