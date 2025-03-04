Student AP participation rate continues to rise in Mississippi

Mississippi is one of five states with the largest 10-year growth in percentage of graduates taking an AP exam during high school.

A report produced by the College Board, called the Advanced Placement Cohort Report, shows that more of Mississippi’s students are participating in advanced placement courses.

The rise in participation was highlight in the 2025 report, which includes findings from the 2024 school year as compared to the prior year.

“The 7,063 students represent 25.8% of all 2024 Mississippi high school graduates who took 14,900 AP exams during their high school experience. Among the class of 2023, 6,804 or 24.8% of graduates took a total of 14,423 AP exams during high school and had a 36.5% qualifying score,” a statement from the Mississippi Department of Education described.

The results show that Mississippi students are taking AP courses and passing AP exams at double the rate of 2013. Mississippi, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island had the largest 10-year growth in the percentage of graduates taking and AP exam during high school.

House Education Chairman State Rep. Rob Roberson (R) told Magnolia Tribune that it is very exciting to see an increase in advanced placement participation.

“It suggests that we aren’t merely achieving better in Mississippi but sustaining better results year after year,” said Roberson. “I am very proud of the teachers and students who are working hard to accomplish their goals.”

Advanced placement courses are taught by high school teachers but include curriculum that is on a college level. Students who take and pass the exams offered during the courses earn college credit.

MDE noted that 3 percent of public high schools in Mississippi offer students at least one AP course, and 29.6 percent offer 5 or more AP courses.

Within Mississippi, which is one of 37 states to have a statewide AP credit system, students who score three points or more on AP exams can translate those points to three college credits at a public university or community college within the state.

MDE said in 2024, 8.5 percent of the state’s high school graduates earned a score of 3 or higher on their AP exam, the lowest in the nation. The national average is 22.6 percent.

Through the AP program, Mississippi’s high school graduates have reportedly been able to save $8.9 million in college tuition and fees.