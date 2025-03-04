Maximizing Mississippi’s higher ed ROI requires better data and inclusive financial aid

To make informed decisions about education funding, Mississippi must prioritize access to and reporting of actionable, timely, and transparent data, writes James McHale.

Mississippi’s future workforce and economic strength depend on how well we invest in postsecondary education today. As industries evolve and workforce needs shift, it is crucial that our education funding strategies are in sync with the changing realities of today’s students and job seekers.

However, two key challenges stand in the way of optimizing Mississippi’s return on investment in higher education: outdated financial aid policies and a lack of accessible, real-time workforce data. Tackling these barriers head-on will help more Mississippians acquire in-demand skills, strengthen our state’s economy, and ensure that education funding decisions are driven by relevant, timely data.

At Woodward Hines Education Foundation, our mission is to increase postsecondary access and attainment for all Mississippians. To achieve this, we recognize that addressing these issues requires not only better access to data but also a broader understanding of how today’s students are being prepared to meet the demands of the workforce.

A successful transition to spending practices and education policies that improve workforce outcomes and maximize taxpayer return on investment must include part-time programs and adult learners. Mississippi’s workforce demands are evolving, and many high-demand fields—such as nursing, paramedic and emergency medicine, teacher education, and welding—offer training through flexible, part-time programs. Yet, current state financial aid policies largely exclude these students, limiting opportunities for working adults to upskill and contribute to economic growth. If we truly aim for a higher-quality workforce, increased household incomes, and stronger communities, we must ensure that education funding strategies reflect the realities of today’s students and the needs of Mississippi’s economy.

The ability to evaluate program effectiveness and workforce alignment also hinges on timely, transparent, and accessible data. Without it, policymakers, institutions, and partners must rely on internal data points or national figures, neither of which is ideal in moving Mississippi forward together in the Ascent to 55% statewide education attainment goal established by the Education Achievement Council. This lack of accessible, comprehensive state-level data makes it difficult to craft policy, incentivize high-value programs, and direct funding toward high-return programs effectively.

Mississippi has a powerful potential tool in the Statewide Longitudinal Data System (SLDS), which integrates data from various state agencies, including workforce development, education, and human services. Yet, the last publicly posted reports were released in February 2024, and key workforce outcome data, such as Graduation and Employment Outcomes by Program of Study, only extends through 2021.

To make informed decisions about education funding, Mississippi must prioritize access to and reporting of actionable, timely, and transparent data. Many state policy decision-makers lack formal education in public policy, education, or workforce development, making it even more essential for them to have reliable data to support their decision-making. Without a robust infrastructure that ensures the availability of real-time, usable workforce outcome data, efforts to align education with workforce needs will remain incomplete and ineffective.

To truly optimize Mississippi’s workforce outcomes and the ROI of higher education, we must improve access to real-time data, modernize financial aid to support all learners, and ensure that decision-makers have the tools to make informed policy choices. Woodward Hines Education Foundation envisions a Mississippi where all people can access and secure the training and education beyond high school that will allow them to enhance their quality of life, strengthen their communities, and contribute to a vibrant and prosperous future for our state, and we remain committed to supporting these efforts and advocating for a higher education system that serves all Mississippians.