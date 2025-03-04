Magnolia Mornings: March 4, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. MEMA urges caution as storms approach

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is warning residents across the state to be weather aware this Tuesday.

“The National Weather Service is forecasting an enhanced risk of severe weather in Mississippi Tuesday (3/4/25) afternoon into the evening,” MEMA shared on Monday. “Tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail are all likely. We encourage everyone to stay weather aware.”

Forecasts show the state could begin feeling the impacts of the storms around noon as it moves through Mississippi. Highest risks appear to be in the central part of the state throughout the evening as high wind gusts, tornadoes and hail are likely.

2. Stough arrested for alleged DUI

Colin Stough performs on American Idol, May 14, 2023 (Photo from Stough’s Facebook page)

WLBT reports that former ‘American Idol’ participant Colin Stough was recently arrested for alleged DUI.

“Colin Stough, of Gattman, Mississippi, was arrested early Friday morning following a single-vehicle crash on an interstate in Tennessee. The 20-year-old was taken to a hospital before being booked by police, TMZ reports,” WLBT reported. “The outlet says the singer is charged with DUI, underage consumption of alcohol, and failure to exercise due care.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump pauses Ukraine aid

Ahead of this address to Congress Tuesday night, President Donald Trump has ordered a pause on U.S. aid going to Ukraine.

As The Hill reported, “The pause applies to all military aid not already on the ground in Ukraine and will effect munitions, anti-tank weapons and other materials the U.S. has provided to Kyiv since Russia invaded roughly three years ago. Trump took office with nearly $4 billion in drawdown authority available from previously approved congressional funding for Ukraine. That funding now appears poised to go unused.”

The Hill went on to add, “The move is likely to increase the pressure on Zelensky to get back in Trump’s good graces or risk losing ground in the war. It is also likely to put the spotlight on European nations seeking to rally more support for Kyiv.”

2. McMahon confirmed as Education Secretary

Linda McMahon has been confirmed as the Secretary of Education. The question is: Could she be the last?

The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. Senate voted 51-45 to confirm McMahon.

“She will take the reins of the department with a dual, and conflicting, mandate from the president: Stamp out left-wing ideas in schools and reduce federal involvement in education,” WSJ reported, adding, “Trump has been trying to thin the Education Department’s ranks. Staff members last week were offered a $25,000 buyout to resign ‘in advance of a very significant Reduction in Force,’ according to an email seen by The Wall Street Journal.”

“I am really all for the president’s mission, which is to return education to the states,” McMahon said during her hearing. “It is not the president’s goal to defund the programs. It is only to have it operate more efficiently.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss, Southern Miss move up in Top 25; Miss. State drops out

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

The latest D1 Baseball Top 25 rankings came out on Monday with two Mississippi team moving up and another dropping out of the poll.

Ole Miss jumped to No. 17 from No. 24 in this week’s Top 25 while Southern Miss moved from No. 22 to No. 20. The Rebels swept their weekend series. USM won 2 out of 3 in their series.

As for Mississippi State, the Bulldogs dropped out of the poll having been ranked No. 18 last week.

The SEC has 4 of the top 5 spots in the poll and 11 teams in the Top 25.

The Sun Belt has 3 teams in rankings this week.

2. Miss. State, Southern Miss game moved back a day

(Photo from Mississippi State Athletics)

The mid-week baseball matchup between Mississippi State and Southern Miss in Starkville has been moved back to Wednesday due to expected inclement weather on Tuesday.

The game will now take place at 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 5.

Markets & Business

1. China responds to Trump’s new tariffs

Photo from ShipMSPA

The New York Times reports that the Chinese government said on Tuesday that it was imposing its own broad tariffs on food imported from the United States and would essentially halt sales to 15 American companies.

This is in response to President Trump’s latest tariff action putting an additional 10 percent on China and 25 percent on Mexico and Canada.

“China’s Ministry of Finance put tariffs of 15 percent on imports of American chicken, wheat, corn and cotton and 10 percent tariffs on other foods, ranging from soybeans to dairy products,” NYT reported. “In addition, the Ministry of Commerce said 15 U.S. companies would no longer be allowed to buy products from China except with special permission, including Skydio, which is the largest American maker of drones and a supplier to the U.S. military and emergency services.”

2. Futures down as tariff impact comes into focus

CNBC reports that stock futures were lower Tuesday “after a big sell-off on Wall Street, as President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China took effect — leading to retaliation from some of those countries.”

“The broad market S&P 500 on Monday posted its biggest daily loss since December, dropping 1.8%. The blue-chip Dow fell 649.67 points, or 1.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 2.64%,” according to CNBC, noting, “Monday’s sell-off dragged the S&P 500 into the red for 2025.”