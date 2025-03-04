Fabricators Supply expanding in West Point, adding 15 jobs

The company is making a corporate investment of $2.675 million with the expansion that adds enhanced laser fabrication to the current operations.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Tuesday that Fabricators Supply, a custom machining and metal fabrication company, is expanding its operations in West Point and adding 15 jobs.

The company is making a corporate investment of $2.675 million with the expansion that adds enhanced laser fabrication to the current operations.

Fabricators Supply was started in the fall of 2001 with five employees and the simple goal of taking care of customers’ steel needs, the company says.

Governor Tate Reeves said Mississippi is a strong manufacturing state “because we never gave up on manufacturing.”

“Fabricators Supply’s expansion is a testament to the fact that ‘Made in Mississippi’ is a stamp of excellence. It’s something that our manufacturers can be proud of every single day,” Reeves said in a statement. “I thank the Fabricators Supply team for its commitment to our state and for creating more than a dozen new employment opportunities for the people of Clay County.”

Fabricators Supply offers a range of metal fabrication capabilities, including drilling, pressing, milling, plasma cutting and design.

MDA noted that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. The Clay County Board of Supervisors and city of West Point also are assisting with the project.