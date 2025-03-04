Skip to content
Fabricators Supply expanding in West Point, adding 15 jobs

By: Frank Corder - March 4, 2025

(Photo from Fabricators Supply website)

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Tuesday that Fabricators Supply, a custom machining and metal fabrication company, is expanding its operations in West Point and adding 15 jobs.

The company is making a corporate investment of $2.675 million with the expansion that adds enhanced laser fabrication to the current operations.

Fabricators Supply was started in the fall of 2001 with five employees and the simple goal of taking care of customers’ steel needs, the company says.

Governor Tate Reeves said Mississippi is a strong manufacturing state “because we never gave up on manufacturing.”

“Fabricators Supply’s expansion is a testament to the fact that ‘Made in Mississippi’ is a stamp of excellence. It’s something that our manufacturers can be proud of every single day,” Reeves said in a statement. “I thank the Fabricators Supply team for its commitment to our state and for creating more than a dozen new employment opportunities for the people of Clay County.”

Fabricators Supply offers a range of metal fabrication capabilities, including drilling, pressing, milling, plasma cutting and design.

MDA noted that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. The Clay County Board of Supervisors and city of West Point also are assisting with the project.

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
