ABB doubling size of its Senatobia facility with $40 million investment

The company, which has been in operation in Senatobia since 2016, will bring 200 new jobs to the area. ABB is also opening a new manufacturing site in Tennessee.

ABB announced Monday morning that the company is making a $40 million investment to double the size of its existing manufacturing site in Senatobia, creating 200 new jobs.

The facility in Senatobia has been in operation since 2016.

The expansion of the production capacity of ABB’s low voltage electrification products will enable the company to meet increasing demand from customers in a wide range of key growth industries, including data centers, buildings and utilities.

The Senatobia expansion is also accompanied by an investment of $80 million in a new advanced manufacturing facility in Selmer, Tennessee that looks to create 50 jobs.

“Demand is increasing steadily for advanced electrification technologies, driven by growth in key sectors including data centers and utilities. Today’s announcement will support our future growth in the US, ABB’s largest global market,” said Morten Wierod, ABB’s Chief Executive Officer, in a statement provided to Magnolia Tribune. “Our new facilities in Selmer and Senatobia will keep our US customers at the cutting edge of the energy transition, and help them meet their performance, productivity and energy efficiency goals.”

ABB’s Senatobia facility expansion focuses on its industrial circuit breakers which provide higher power reliability essential for data center expansion, advanced manufacturing facilities, and renewable energy microgrids. Over the last two years, Mississippi has seen $20 billion in data center investments come to the state.

ABB said that expanding production in Senatobia will also support growing demand from customers across North America who are upgrading their aging power infrastructure and expanding their operations.

The new facility, which doubles its current size, is slated to open in the second quarter of 2026 with an increased workforce of more than 1,000.

According to ABB, the company has invested more than $500 million in its U.S. business over the past three years. ABB has nearly 40 manufacturing, distribution, and operational facilities across 20 U.S. states including nine major research and development centers. Since 2010, ABB has invested more than $14 billion in capacity expansion projects and M&A in the US.