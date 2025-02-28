What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State in March 2025

It’s a great time to get out of the house and participate in one of the many events happening around our state.

Wait? Is that a narcissus bloom popping up? Are the birds singing a little louder and the skies aren’t as gray? Surely, despite the groundhog’s prediction of six more weeks of winter we are beginning to see a peek of spring in the magnolia state.

March 1-4: Mardi Gras, Mississippi Gulf Coast

Starting Saturday and running through Fat Tuesday, there will be multiple opportunities to experience Mardi Gras along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

From Pascagoula to Bay St. Louis, you can find a parade or carnival event to shake off the winter blues and get into the spring spirit.

March 1: 22nd Annual Fossil Road Show – MS Museum of Natural Science, Jackson

Presented by Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, this is an event where fossils are cool. In addition to viewing the many fossils on display at the museum, visitors to the museum can bring their own fossil discoveries to get an expert opinion on the identity and age by their team of scientists.

There will be fossil digs, a scavenger hunt, and other hands-on activities, and at 11:30 a.m., Chase Egli will present “BITE CLUB: Identifying Shark Teeth Like a Pro.”

March 15: 11th annual Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival, Hattiesburg

Presented the Hattiesburg Downtown Association, this festival celebrates all things beer.

The event will be held at the Rebecca Stark Johnson Community Art Center. In addition to beer from several regional breweries, there will be food trucks and live music.

March 22: Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade and Festival, Jackson

This year’s theme is “Hey, Hey, the Blues is all Green” as a tribute to Grand Marshall Jesse Robinson.

The parade rolls at 1 p.m. through downtown Jackson, but don’t miss out on the many ancillary events that start with a charity run the weekend before the parade, as well as a children’s parade, pet parade, and after party.

March 22: Sheep to Shawl – Waller Craft Center, Ridgeland

This one-of-a-kind event is presented by the Chimneyville Weavers and Spinners Guild to demonstrate the steps from sheering a sheep to woven cloth.

Sheep sheering demo begins at 11:30 a.m. The wool will then be spun into yarn before being woven on a loom. There will be plenty of hands-on activities for kids.

March 27-29: Red Brick Roads Music and Arts Festival, Clinton

An ideal festival for spring, with a homebrew competition, storyfest, a paintout, and plenty of live music, art, and more.

From the best regional talent to headliners that are making history across the nation, you’ll experience it all up close on the outdoor stages in Olde Towne Clinton.