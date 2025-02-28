Charter schools in Mississippi are working: Let’s give more families the opportunity

The best way to strengthen Mississippi’s student outcomes is to allow charter schools to expand into more areas, writes Charlie Bufalino.

In my role with the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, I’ve seen firsthand the unique challenges facing students and the critical role public charter schools play in addressing many of them. I have gained insight into different charter school sectors across the country and have witnessed how strong public policy environments drive student success.

I have also had the privilege to serve on the board of the Mississippi Charter Schools Association, which has shown me the unique educational obstacles facing Mississippi students, as well as the potential for charter schools to help students overcome them. That is why I urge the Mississippi Legislature to pass House Bill 1432 and allow more charter schools to open and serve students in need regardless of their zip code.

As of the 2023-24 school year, there were 10 charter schools operating in Mississippi. The data tells the story of how Mississippi charter schools are improving student outcomes. Between 2023 and 2024, the majority of students enrolled at Mississippi charter schools achieved significant year-over-year growth in core subjects. And, the lion’s share of charter schools improved their total performance points under the accountability model, with gains ranging from 17% to an impressive 42%. Three schools saw improvements exceeding 30%, with two surpassing 40%.

In subject-specific gains, every charter school that received a score in 2024 saw increases in reading, math, and science proficiency. Reading proficiency among charter school students improved between 4% and 47%, with six schools achieving double-digit gains. Math proficiency saw increases between 6% and 134%, with six improving by more than 20%. Science proficiency showed some of the most dramatic gains, ranging from 52% and 175%, with four schools seeing over 140% improvement.

Mississippi charter schools have demonstrated an ability to accelerate student learning. Year-over-year improvements are strong indicators of growth and progress, and these dramatic post-COVID gains are even more impressive.

Charter school students thrive because they attend schools that can innovate in ways that traditional public schools cannot. These public charter schools implement unique curricula, provide specialized programs, and offer individualized learning experiences tailored to students’ needs. This flexibility is particularly important in Mississippi, where achievement gaps and economic disparities persist. Expanding charter schools will allow more customized approaches to education that would benefit students across the state.

Moreover, charter schools introduce healthy competition into the public education system, pushing all schools to improve. When families have more options, traditional public schools are incentivized to strengthen their offerings. Other states have seen student achievement rise alongside charter school expansion, and Mississippi can benefit from this as well. Expanding charter schools ensures students are not confined to one public education option based on where they live but instead have access to the best opportunities available.

When we look at neighboring states like Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Alabama, we see faster growth and greater expansion of the charter school sector paired with strong outcomes for students. A key reason for this difference is that these states do not impose the same geographic restrictions on where charter schools can operate—barriers that continue to limit opportunities in Mississippi. Alabama, for example, passed its charter law more recently than Mississippi, yet it has already surpassed Mississippi in charter growth while maintaining high-quality outcomes.

These differences prove that when given the freedom to expand, charter schools can better serve students who need them most. Mississippi charter schools should be allowed to open wherever there is parent demand for more school options, and they should be allowed to continue operating so long as they are producing strong outcomes for students.

There are pockets of great student need throughout this state. The best way to strengthen Mississippi’s student outcomes is to allow charter schools to expand into more areas. House Bill 1432 presents an opportunity to do just that, ensuring more public school students can benefit from high-quality, innovative educational options. Instead of restricting growth, policymakers should follow the lead of neighboring states and foster the continued expansion of charter schools, enabling them to reach more students.

Mississippi’s charter schools are thriving and proving their worth. They provide students with much-needed options and continue to improve outcomes year after year. But more students still need access to them. Now is the time to support the academic progress that’s already been made and give more families access to the choices they deserve. Educational opportunity should not be determined by a student’s zip code. Every child in Mississippi deserves a great education, and expanding access to charter schools is one of the best ways to make that vision a reality.