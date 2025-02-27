ICE makes multiple arrests in worksite enforcement operation in Pass Christian

While serving a notice to Gulf Coast Prestress, agents observed a large group of individuals running from the back of the business.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced this week that a worksite enforcement operation at Gulf Coast Prestress Partners, Ltd. in Pass Christian resulted in multiple arrests.

According to a release from the agency, ICE Gulfport served a Notice of Inspection and immigration subpoena to Gulf Coast Prestress.

“While serving the paperwork and interviewing employees, agents observed a large group of individuals running from the back of the business property,” ICE stated. “Agents apprehended 18 total fleeing individuals.”

ICE went on to state that an immigration inspection on the individuals resulted in the identification of 18 citizens of Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Two of the individuals had immigration court dates and work authorization and were released.

One of the persons was identified as a 16-year-old juvenile Mexican national. After overnight monitoring of the juvenile, ICE transported the juvenile to Office of Refugee Resettlement custody.

As reported by WLOX, attorney Damian Holcomb released the following statement on behalf of Gulf Coast Prestress:

“Gulf Coast Prestress wishes to address recent concerns regarding the hiring of unauthorized workers within our operations. We take this matter seriously and want to clarify that the individuals in question were supplied by a third-party staffing agency, which is responsible for verifying employment eligibility. Gulf Coast Prestress maintains strict hiring policies.”

The federal immigration enforcement agency stated, “Under federal law, employers are required to verify the identity and employment eligibility of all individuals they hire, and to document that information using the Employment Eligibility Verification Form I-9.”

ICE noted that the enforcement was performed in coordination with U.S. Border Patrol’s Gulfport Station and the Drug Enforcement Administration Gulfport.