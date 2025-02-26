Mississippi Arts: Chelsey George, transforming oyster shells into stunning magnolias

What began as a simple hobby and side hustle, making Christmas ornaments from oyster shells, has unexpectedly blossomed into a successful business.

With her ingenious touch, South Mississippi artist Chelsey George has turned oyster shells into some of the most unique and sought-after Gulf Coast artwork in the Magnolia State. Her creativity is truly inspiring, as each piece she creates is a masterpiece.

What began as a simple hobby and side hustle, making Christmas ornaments from oyster shells, has unexpectedly blossomed into a successful business. This journey, filled with unexpected turns and creative breakthroughs, has firmly established George as a prominent Mississippi artist, surprising and delighting art enthusiasts with her unique artwork.

In 2018, George painted oyster shells as ornaments and sold them through Facebook. After Christmas, she had several shells left over and decided to experiment with them. Then, a perfect accident occurred, and George unintentionally made what looked like a flower, which marked the beginning of her unique oyster shell magnolias.

Mission accomplished. George’s oyster shell magnolias are stunning and range in color and size. No two are alike, adding to their uniqueness. Each flower is a labor of love as George meticulously sculpts and delicately paints it, a process that can take several hours for each piece. The artist set out to create and brand her magnolias so people would know they were made by her without looking for an artist’s name.

In 2020, George decided to start painting, and it all began with a beginner acrylic paint set purchased at Michael’s. She started watching online painting videos and grew fond of painting bayous.

George grew up on a bayou in Pascagoula and spent many evenings watching the sunset over the marsh. The bayou, with its serene beauty and unique ecosystem, has always been a source of inspiration for her art. With each brush stroke, her bayou paintings are filled with nostalgia and love for her hometown, capturing the essence of the bayou that she holds dear.

Having spent countless hours in the bayous around Pascagoula and at the barrier islands, George has always found inspiration for her art. She turned that inspiration into something tangible amid life, motherhood, and a global pandemic. With three daughters and busy day-to-day responsibilities, George expressed what many young mothers often express: a sense of feeling lost. The pandemic, with its isolation and uncertainty, only amplified these feelings. She wanted to do something for herself but wasn’t sure what that was. With a mother’s intuition, her mom suggested she use her artistic talents as a creative outlet, a suggestion that would change the course of her life as an artist.

George’s mother showed up at her house one day with a bucket full of shells, some words of wisdom, and encouragement to do something she enjoyed.

“That’s what started it,” George said. “If she had not brought those shells that day, ‘Chelsey George Art’ would not exist.”

George’s Facebook shop was initially called “Chelsey Sells Seashells,” but after she picked up the painting, she renamed it “Chelsey George Art.” With various social media platforms and a website, George promotes her talent and art while showcasing the beauty of the Magnolia State.

‘Chelsey George Art’ is undeniably inspired by Mississippi landscapes and culture. From the popular and impressive magnolia flowers created from oyster shells to detailed paintings of the bayou, the Mississippi Sound, and other landscapes that pull on the heartstrings of people who love this state, George took a hobby and turned it into a passion. Also, her art honors Mississippi in the most intentional and unintentional ways.

Some people see empty half-shells as trash, while others might imagine they are recyclable for their garden beds. But South Mississippi artist Chelsey George looks at oyster shells and sees her next canvas. Of course, the magnolia is our state flower, which makes them a popular purchase among customers, in addition to their unmistakable beauty. However, the magnolia flower represents endurance and strength and is also a symbol of everlasting connections. What a perfect representation of both Mississippi and Chelsey George’s journey as an artist.