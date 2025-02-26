Magnolia Mornings: February 26, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. System upgrades result in delays as Driver Service Bureaus

A recent system upgrade from a vendor at the state’s Driver Service Bureaus (DSB) are resulting in continued delays in completing transactions. The Department of Public Safety says all locations will remain open, but wait times are longer than usual due to the delays and backlog it has created.

“We encourage customers to delay their visit if possible. If you must visit one of our locations for emergency purposes, please be prepared for extended wait times,” DPS said Tuesday. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time. DSB has achieved significant milestones over the past 4 years and will remain committed to delivering the highest quality service to Mississippi residents. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this issue promptly.”

DPS went on to add that they are working with state and local partners to address any issues with licenses or credentials that may have expired during this time period. Residents are encouraged to continue to monitor their website and social media for additional updates.

2. MC student arrested after bomb threat

WJTV reports that a Mississippi College student was arrested after a bomb threat was posted on social media.

“According to officials, the MC Public Safety office received reports about the post on February 24, 2025,” WJTV reported. “The MC Public Safety office contacted Clinton police, and the anonymous post was traced back to one MC student. Officials said authorities determined the threat was not credible, and there was no imminent danger to the campus.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Drama upfolds in House prior to budget resolution vote

The Hill reports that House Republicans initially pulled the budget resolution from the floor but within minutes brought in back for a vote on Tuesday night.

“The legislation — which provides a framework for Republican priorities on tax, border, and energy in “one big, beautiful bill” — was approved in a 217-215 vote. It now heads to the Senate,” The Hill reported. “It capped a wild evening in the House chamber that saw Republican leaders hold open an unrelated vote for more than an hour to buy time to win over holdouts, announce they were canceling a vote on the legislation, and then reverse course just 10 minutes later.”

The Hill went on to report, “In the end, leadership flipped three conservative lawmakers who previously said they would vote against the resolution — Reps. Victoria Spartz (Ind.), Warren Davidson (Ohio) and Tim Burchett (Tenn.) — accumulating enough support to get the measure over the finish line. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) remained as the lone GOP ‘no’ vote.”

2. U.S., Ukraine reach mineral-rights deal

Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian, Wikimedia Commons

The Wall Street Journal reports that Ukraine has agreed to a mineral-rights deal with the U.S. “that could be finalized as soon as Friday at a White House meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.”

“It’s a very big deal. It could be a trillion-dollar deal,” Trump told reporters Tuesday. “We’re spending hundreds of billions of dollars on Ukraine and Russia fighting a war that should have never ever happened.”

WSJ added, “Though the new text doesn’t include security guarantees, Ukrainian officials hope it can help reset the country’s relationship with Trump.”

Sports

1. Southern Miss falls at Ole Miss; Troy beats Miss. State

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

No. 22 Southern Miss traveled up to Oxford Tuesday for a college baseball matchup with No. 24 Ole Miss. The Golden Eagles had a tough go of it from the start.

The Rebels won the mid-week contest 15-8 to move to 7-1 on the season. USM dropped to 7-2 on the year.

Down the road in Starkville, No. 18 Mississippi State lost 6-5 to No. 21 Troy after a solo homerun by the Trojans helped them gain the lead in the 9th inning. State is now 6-2 on the season.

2. Trustmark Park to host Big 3 baseball matchups

State college baseball rivalries will play at Trustmark Park in Pearl for the C Spire College Showdown and the MS Farm Bureau Governor’s Cup.

Game Schedule & Details:

C Spire College Showdown – Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Time: First Pitch at 6:00 PM; Gates open at 5:00 PM Home Team: Southern Miss (occupying the 3rd base dugout)



MS Farm Bureau Governor’s Cup – Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: First Pitch at 6:00 PM; Gates open at 5:00 PM Home Team: Ole Miss (occupying the 3rd base dugout)



Ticket for the C Spire game can be purchased here while tickets for the Governor’s Cup game will go on sale Friday.

Markets & Business

1. Mortgage rates down but demand remains low

CNBC reports that while mortgage interest rates dropped again last week, hitting the lowest level in two months, demand for mortgages didn’t respond.

“Total mortgage application volume fell 1.2% from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index,” CNBC reported. “The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) decreased to 6.88% from 6.93%, with points dropping to 0.61 from 0.66 (including the origination fee) for loans with a 20% down payment.”

CNBC added, “Applications to refinance a home loan, which had been surging through much of January and early February, fell 4% for the week but were 45% higher than the same week one year ago. Last year at this time, mortgage rates were 16 basis points higher.”

2. Gatlin to lead Neel-Schaffer’s Hattiesburg office

Dustin Gatlin, PE, the former Director of Engineering and Property Management for Forrest General Hospital, has been hired to lead the Neel-Schaffer’s Hattiesburg Office as Engineering Manager.

Gatlin has more than 17 years of experience, 13 as a consulting engineer and 4-plus with Forrest Health, where he oversaw maintenance, construction and property management for more than 50 facilities within the Forrest Health system of hospitals and clinics.

As the Engineering Manager, Gatlin will oversee all facets of design, project management, and construction engineering and inspection services provided through Neel-Schaffer’s Hattiesburg Office.