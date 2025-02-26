Skip to content
Lights, camera, action: House bill looks to attract TV productions to Mississippi

By: Frank Corder - February 26, 2025

(Photo from Shutterstock)

  • Production companies looking for a home could receive tax incentives for their next TV series if Rep. Trey Lamar’s bill is signed into law.

Television producers could soon have a warmer welcome in Mississippi if a new tax credit program passes this session.

HB 1880, authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R), looks to provide incentives for television production, similar to what the state already offers for movie production and filming, in hopes of attracting more interest in filming TV series in the Magnolia State.

If a production company spends at least $4 million on production in Mississippi with at least 65 percent of their runtime occurring inside the state, the measure would allow for a 25 percent tax credit for qualified expenses as well as a 30 percent credit for resident employees and a 20 percent credit for non-resident employees. Those employee credits would be capped at $3 million per employee, and the overall aggregate cap would be $42 million.

The production company could take advantage of the incentives for 10 years and would be allowed to take the credit or choose a 75 percent rebate on their expenses and costs.

“This is one of the tax credit programs where they don’t get it unless they produce according to those guidelines,” Lamar said, adding that it would be retroactively effective to January 1, 2025, to accommodate the current tax year.

Mississippi is home to one of HGTV’s most popular series, “Home Town,” featuring Ben and Erin Napier. The couple have mixed their love of their hometown of Laurel with remodeling and redesigning houses for eight seasons. It has also produced spin-offs and other opportunities for the couple.

According to the Mississippi Film Office, less than 10 television series have been shot in Mississippi since 2000 while over 40 movies have used the state in their filming.

Lamar’s legislation passed the House Wednesday by a vote of 116 to 3. It will now be transmitted to the Senate for consideration.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
