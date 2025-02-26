Calls for responsible kratom regulation mount as lawmakers consider action on the opioid-like drug

Kratom supporters rally at the Mississippi Capitol on Feb. 26, 2025 (Photo by Daniel Tyson | Magnolia Tribune)

Supporters of the substance fear a ban would push kratom into the underground market, eliminating consumer protections and criminalizing people who use it.

Legislation winding its way through committees which aims to keep the opioid-like drug kratom legal while adding restrictions is good public policy, said supporters of the non-profit group End It For Good.

Supporters of the substance held a small rally on the step of the Mississippi Capitol on Wednesday morning calling for responsible kratom regulation.

“Kratom is a safer alternative to opioids for thousands of Americans. It should be legal, regulated, and accessible for adults,” said Dr. Carr McClain, a Hattiesburg cardiovascular. “What [kratom] does to our society is redirect harm, not create harm.”

End It For Good, a non-profit promoting criminal justice reforms as well as public health and safety, said bills this session are good steps in keeping kratom legal.

House Bill 1077, which passed the chamber unanimously, now awaits consideration in the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee. The measure was authored by State Rep. Lee Yancey (R).

The legislation would restrict purchases of kratom to people 21 years of age and older, regulate its manufacturing, and limit the substance’s potency. The bill would also set penalties for sellers and purchasers.

Currently, kratom can be purchased at retail stores, such as gas stations, convenience stores, and vape shops across Mississippi. However, Christina Dent, president and founder of End It For Good, says online purchases are the most popular.

“Many Mississippians use kratom to effectively treat chronic pain, anxiety, alcohol and opioid addiction, and other health conditions,” said Dent at the Capitol rally. “A ban would push kratom into the underground market, eliminating consumer protections and criminalizing people who use it for their health.”

Another House Bill, 1121, died on the chamber’s calendar earlier this month. That bill would have restricted kratom statewide after the FDA warned not to use kratom over concerns that it is highly addictive and can lead to psychotic symptoms and psychological and physiological dependence.

House Drug Policy Committee Chair Rep. Stacey Wilkes (R) said the purpose of her House measure was to educate the committee members about kratom’s dangers before moving the bill forward.

“I wanted everyone to hear some testimony and be educated so we could make educated decisions,” Wilkes said. “This is serious stuff. I know that my community, back home in Pearl River County, we have a big problem with it.”

Despite Wilkes’ warnings, the House chose Yancey’s legislation to move forward for further work with their colleagues across the Capitol.

Wednesday, Dr. McClain said that kratom, which comes from a tree in southeast Asia, is an alternative to opioids and used to wane opioid users from the deadly drug.

“We already know what to do with the drug,” he added.