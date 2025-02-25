Discover Mississippi: Chalk Mine Hollow, a hidden gem

One of the state’s best-kept secrets and one of the most unique abandoned places in Mississippi awaits adventurers in Iuka.

Calling all adventurists and history buffs: Just when you think you might have seen everything above ground in Mississippi, don’t forget what lies beneath our beautiful, storied state. One of the state’s best-kept secrets and one of the most unique abandoned places in Mississippi, Chalk Mine Hollow is a hidden gem found underground in the quaint town of Iuka, waiting to be discovered.

Iuka exudes small-town Southern charm and history with beautiful landscapes. It is also home to one of the only mines in Mississippi.

Chalk Mine Hollow, officially known as Chalk Mine, is among Mississippi’s most intriguing abandoned places. The secluded mine has been deserted and out of commission for decades. Its intertwining passageways are a testament to the state’s deep history, plus they look like something you might see in a movie, making it more than worthy of an adventure. Plus, the rich historical significance of Chalk Mine Hollow is sure to intrigue and fascinate any history buff.

Chalk Mine Hollow, hidden underground in Northeast Mississippi, is accessible by boat or foot. If you’re traveling by boat, it’s just off the Tennessee River, near Pickwick Lake. Covering 43,100 acres, Pickwick Lake borders Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi and happens to be the 4th largest impoundment on the Tennessee River. The lake is nationally recognized as one of the best bass fishing lakes in the country, so in other words, the scenery around the mysterious mine is stunning.

(Photo: RV Wanderer)

If you’re traveling on foot, the mine is at the end of a short, well-beaten path through the woods. The path is clearly marked with spray-painted trees, making it easy to find and adding to the sense of adventure and discovery. However, the hike to the Chalk Mine is not easy, and it’s unconfirmed whether or not the entry point is on private property, so be mindful of that. It’s always best to check with local authorities or the city of Iuka for the latest information on accessibility and safety precautions.

Chalk Mine Hollow is undoubtedly a unique sight and almost impossible to miss. Its entrance is carved into the side of the hill. At first glance, the mine doesn’t appear very big from the outside, but it is enormous on the inside.

(Photo: Michael Babb)

The hollow is vast, comparable to a Wal-Mart, and features three long tunnels and several connected passageways. The mine’s history is fascinating, with many stories and legends surrounding its past uses and inhabitants, adding to its allure as a unique and intriguing destination. What makes it stand out is its enormous size, the intricate network of tunnels, and the fact that it was used for such a crucial purpose during the Civil War.

The mine is shrouded in mystery. Even records on its closing date are obscure, but it closed sometime around 1890, leaving us with more questions than answers.

Chalk Mine Hollow was initially used during the Civil War to mine for chalk, which was used by the Confederates in the manufacturing of gunpowder to supply its troops. During this time, you could still see the remains of the mine tracks and cross-ties. During its working years, chunks of tripoli (chalk) were removed and transported by rail car tramway across Bear Creek. The cars of tripoli were then transported by mule and cart to a mill in Riverton and were shipped out by rail at the Riverton Train Depot. It is also said that the caves were used as a makeshift hospital to treat the wounded at some point during the Civil War, although that may be unlikely because injured troops were often treated at private homes-turned-hospitals in nearby towns like Corinth and Iuka.

Although there is no proof of a hospital, records indicate it was likely used as a temporary shelter during the war. One thing is for sure: The abandoned mine in Mississippi has continued to intrigue adventure-seekers of all ages for many years.

Remember, Chalk Mine Hollow is unattended, so you will explore at your own risk. To ensure a safe and enjoyable adventure, you must be well-prepared with your supplies (i.e., flashlight, water, etc.). It’s also important to be mindful of the potential dangers of exploring an abandoned mine, such as unstable structures and low oxygen levels, and to always respect the site and its history. Being responsible and aware allows you to enjoy the unique experience of exploring Chalk Mine Hollow.