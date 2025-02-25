Camgian announces $2.5 million expansion in Starkville

The company develops AI and machine learning solutions for government and commercial clients worldwide.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Tuesday that Camgian Corporation, a software developer specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning, is expanding its operations in Starkville.

Governor Tate Reeves said AI and machine learning provide groundbreaking solutions for business, military and logistical challenges.

“Mississippi is investing in innovation and remains committed to fostering the safe and secure advancement of this technology,” Reeves said in a statement. “Mississippi is rapidly becoming recognized worldwide as a leader in AI and machine learning, and Camgian’s latest investment further strengthens our foothold in this high-tech field.”

Camgian was founded in 2006 by CEO Dr. Gary Butler. The company develops AI and machine learning solutions for government and commercial clients worldwide.

“Camgian continues to experience strong growth in Mississippi! With the expansion of our Starkville headquarters, we are excited to drive innovation and create new opportunities for the future,” Butler was quoted as saying in the announcement.

For the expansion, the company’s $2.5 million investment will enhance its infrastructure, specifically upgrading its high-performance computing capacity to support large-scale AI model training and testing.

Camgian also will reportedly broaden its software development and testing capabilities to keep pace with the increasing market opportunities for its products and services.

The expansion project will create 15 jobs. Plans are to complete the project and fill the new jobs within three years.

MDA noted that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. The city of Starkville and Oktibbeha County are also assisting with the project.