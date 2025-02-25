Skip to content
Home
>
Business
>
Camgian announces $2.5 million...

Camgian announces $2.5 million expansion in Starkville

By: Frank Corder - February 25, 2025

camgian

(Photos courtesy of Camgian website)

  • The company develops AI and machine learning solutions for government and commercial clients worldwide.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Tuesday that Camgian Corporation, a software developer specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning, is expanding its operations in Starkville.

Governor Tate Reeves said AI and machine learning provide groundbreaking solutions for business, military and logistical challenges.

“Mississippi is investing in innovation and remains committed to fostering the safe and secure advancement of this technology,” Reeves said in a statement. “Mississippi is rapidly becoming recognized worldwide as a leader in AI and machine learning, and Camgian’s latest investment further strengthens our foothold in this high-tech field.”

Camgian was founded in 2006 by CEO Dr. Gary Butler. The company develops AI and machine learning solutions for government and commercial clients worldwide.

“Camgian continues to experience strong growth in Mississippi! With the expansion of our Starkville headquarters, we are excited to drive innovation and create new opportunities for the future,” Butler was quoted as saying in the announcement.

For the expansion, the company’s $2.5 million investment will enhance its infrastructure, specifically upgrading its high-performance computing capacity to support large-scale AI model training and testing.

Camgian also will reportedly broaden its software development and testing capabilities to keep pace with the increasing market opportunities for its products and services.

The expansion project will create 15 jobs. Plans are to complete the project and fill the new jobs within three years.  

MDA noted that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. The city of Starkville and Oktibbeha County are also assisting with the project.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
Education  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 21, 2025

Mississippi graduation rate continues to exceed national average
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 20, 2025

Hosemann returns to preside over Senate
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 20, 2025

Insurance Commissioner issues Cease and Desist Order against Sirius Mutual over potential fraud
Previous Story
Business  |  Lynne Jeter  • 
February 23, 2025

Creating Futures through Technology Conference slated for March 5-7