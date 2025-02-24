Mississippi sheriff’s deputy is shot and killed while responding to a call

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office identified the fallen deputy as 37-year-old Martin Shields.

TERRY, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call outside the state’s capital city of Jackson, authorities said.

Deputy Martin Shields Jr., 37, of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office died after the Sunday night shooting, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Shields was responding to a domestic call at a home on Midway Road in Terry, Mississippi, southwest of Jackson, authorities said. Few other details on the circumstances were immediately released.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said he heard the police radio traffic that sent Shields and another deputy to the residence. Then, “I heard the distress call from a deputy on the radio that immediately caught my attention: “shots fired, shots fired.”

The sheriff said he and dispatchers tried to reach Shields over the radio, but got no answer. “My heart sank as I rushed to the scene, not getting a response from the fallen deputy,” he posted on social media.

“Deputy Shields died a hero, embodying the courage and commitment we all share in serving and protecting our community,” the sheriff said in an update on Monday.

A man was found dead inside the residence, the sheriff’s office said. His identity and details of how he died were not released.

Shields had been employed by the sheriff’s office for about 9 months, but also had other law enforcement experience, authorities said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating.