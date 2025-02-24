Skip to content
Find your life in Christ

By: C.H. Spurgeon - February 24, 2025

  • And the Lord will guide you continually. – Isaiah 58:11

“The LORD will guide you.” Not an angel, but the Lord will guide you. He said He would not go through the wilderness before His people, but an angel would go before them to lead them in the way; but Moses said, “If your presence will not go with me, do not bring us up from here.”

Christian, God has not left you in your earthly pilgrimage to be guided by an angel: He Himself leads the procession. You may not see the cloudy, fiery pillar, but the Lord will never forsake you. Notice the word will—“The LORD will guide you.” This makes it certain! We may be sure that God will not forsake us! His precious shalls and wills are better than men’s promises. “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”

Then observe the adverb “continually.” We are not merely being led sometimes, but we have a perpetual guide; not occasionally left to our own understanding, and so to wander, but continually hearing the guiding voice of the Great Shepherd; and if we keep close to His heels, we will not drift but will be led by a right way to our eternal dwelling. If you have to change your position in life, if you have to emigrate to another country, if it should happen that you are poverty-stricken or suddenly promoted to a more responsible position than the one you now occupy, if you are thrown among strangers or cast among foes, don’t tremble, for “the LORD will guide you continually.”

There are no dilemmas out of which you will not be delivered if you live near to God and your heart is kept warm with holy love. You will not go astray in the company of God. Like Enoch, walk with God, and you cannot miss your road. You have infallible wisdom to direct you, unchangeable love to comfort you, and eternal power to defend you. “The LORD”—mark the word—“the LORD will guide you continually.”

About the Author(s)
author profile image

C.H. Spurgeon
Devotional material is taken from Morning and Evening, written by C. H. Spurgeon, and used with permission from Truth for Life.
