Creating Futures through Technology Conference slated for March 5-7

The decades-old conference returns to the Beau Rivage in Biloxi.

Mississippi’s premiere technology conference will bring together hundreds of technology partners March 5-7 at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi.

The Creating Futures through Technology Conference (Creating Futures 2025) will cover a range of topics, including the inner workings of the Mississippi Artificial Intelligence Network (MAIN), AI, cybersecurity, workforce development, online learning, and innovative teaching tools. Speakers represent higher education institutions, data managers, industry vendors, and more.

“It’s a valuable opportunity for networking and collaboration,” said Dr. Kollin Napier, executive director of MAIN, who will discuss “Driving the Future of AI and Workforce Readiness.”

Caleb W. Ramey, systems administrator for telecommunications and information services for Itawamba Community College, and coordinator of Creating Futures 2025, said the event is among Mississippi’s most important technology conferences.

Caleb Ramey

“The conference enables vendors of all types to meet and work closely with educators from across the state they might not otherwise have access to,” he said.

Information Technology Services (ITS), Mississippi Community College Board (MCCB), and the Mississippi Community College Connectivity Consortium (MC4) established the conference in the 1990s.

Based in Jackson, ITS provides myriad technology services to various state agencies. MCCB is the state organization that helps community colleges communicate with state lawmakers and determine how state funding is allocated. MC4’s function is to allow all technology directors from community colleges around the state to collaborate on projects and to have leverage in collective bargaining for statewide contracts.

“Originally, in the 1990s, the purpose of the conference was for all community colleges to gain access to broadband internet,” explained Ramey. “That goal was achieved several years ago. The purpose has now shifted to working with corporations like Microsoft to ensure all colleges have an adequate licensing structure and to ensure community colleges are able to be more agile in how they develop their communication systems.”

Preparation for this year’s conference has been “challenging and bittersweet,” said Ramey. Tina Bradley, longtime planner of the conference, passed away last year. At the same time, Ray Smith, one of the original founders of the conference, retired.

“The MC4 group took on the task of planning the conference because we understand the importance of what it brings to the state,” said Ramey, who is part of MC4.

“The 2025 conference will be an altogether new event. We’ve maintained the name, venue, and basic format from years past. We’re hoping this will be a new venture for the MC4 group and a great opportunity for the state to grow.”

Sessions include:

“Quick Wins with AI: Enhance Student Engagement” and “Designing Dynamic Learning Journals with Pages on iPad” by Carlena Benjamin from Northeast Mississippi Community College.

“Enhancing Online Discussions: Integrating Structured Debates in Online Courses” by Scott Tollison, provost, and executive vice president for academic affairs professor for Management Information Systems for the Mississippi University for Women.

“Give Your Students an Edge with Industry-Recognized Credentials” by Connie Beene, territory manager for higher education, workforce development and correctional education at Certiport, who will lead a discussion on best practices to identify funding sources, administration support, partner collaboration, and implementation strategies.

“Interactive Teaching Tools for Substantive Interaction” and “Podcasting in the Classroom” by Carley Dear, director of academic technology and innovation for the School of Nursing at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

“Leveraging CISA Cyber Services to Build Cybersecurity Resilience in Higher Education” by Greg Mallette, cybersecurity state coordinator for the Mississippi, Cybersecurity, and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

“Nearpod in High Education” by Amy Pate with Nearpod.

Mike Styve, an account executive with Darktrace, will address the “State of AI in Cybersecurity,” and Bayless Parsley, an account executive with Pathify, will share “Transforming the Student Experience.”

“Integrating and Harnessing Neurodiversity in Training and Course Design: Lessons from Finding Dory” by Erin Richardson, who will lead a discussion inspired by Disney’s movie, “Finding Dory.”

“Leading in the Tech Culture: How Personality, Strategy, and Service Drive Success” by Kelly Gonzales, associate vice president for technology at Meridian Community College.

“WiFi 7: Is Your Campus Ready?” by Cisco.

C Spire, Howard Technology Solutions, Sanford Moore, and Pileum Corporation are among sponsors of the event.