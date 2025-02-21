Mississippi graduation rate continues to exceed national average

Over the last decade, Mississippi’s graduation and dropout rates have made tremendous improvements.

The Mississippi Department of Education released the state’s 2023-24 school-year graduation rate showing 89.2 percent of high schoolers finished with their diplomas while the state’s dropout rate sits at 8.5 percent.

Compared to the previous school year, Mississippi’s dropout rate stayed the same while the graduation rate decreased slightly by 0.2 percentage points.

Mississippi’s graduation rate exceeded the latest national rate of 86.6 percent from 2021-22 reported by the National Center for Education Statistics

Over the last decade, Mississippi’s ratings have made tremendous improvements. In 2013, the state’s graduation rate was 74.5 percent while the dropout rate was 13.9 percent.

(Graph provided by MDE)

“With a graduation rate of 89.2%, Mississippi continues to surpass the national average and demonstrate the dedication and hard work of our school communities,” said Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education, in a statement. “We are committed to providing the support and resources needed to help every student succeed. Our progress over the past decade is a testament to the resilience and determination of our students, teachers, and families.”

MDE noted that the statewide graduation rate does not include students who earned a GED or a certificate of completion.

You can read the full 2025 Accountability System Graduation and Dropout Rates report below.