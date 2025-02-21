Skip to content
Home
>
Education
>
Mississippi graduation rate continues...

Mississippi graduation rate continues to exceed national average

By: Frank Corder - February 21, 2025

  • Over the last decade, Mississippi’s graduation and dropout rates have made tremendous improvements.

The Mississippi Department of Education released the state’s 2023-24 school-year graduation rate showing 89.2 percent of high schoolers finished with their diplomas while the state’s dropout rate sits at 8.5 percent.

Compared to the previous school year, Mississippi’s dropout rate stayed the same while the graduation rate decreased slightly by 0.2 percentage points.

Mississippi’s graduation rate exceeded the latest national rate of 86.6 percent from 2021-22 reported by the National Center for Education Statistics

Over the last decade, Mississippi’s ratings have made tremendous improvements. In 2013, the state’s graduation rate was 74.5 percent while the dropout rate was 13.9 percent.

(Graph provided by MDE)

“With a graduation rate of 89.2%, Mississippi continues to surpass the national average and demonstrate the dedication and hard work of our school communities,” said Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education, in a statement. “We are committed to providing the support and resources needed to help every student succeed. Our progress over the past decade is a testament to the resilience and determination of our students, teachers, and families.”

MDE noted that the statewide graduation rate does not include students who earned a GED or a certificate of completion.

You can read the full 2025 Accountability System Graduation and Dropout Rates report below.

Grad-Dropout-Rates-2025-ReportDownload
Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 20, 2025

Hosemann returns to preside over Senate
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 20, 2025

Insurance Commissioner issues Cease and Desist Order against Sirius Mutual over potential fraud
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 19, 2025

Absentee voting now available for Municipal Primary Elections
Previous Story
News  |  Lindsay Whitehurst, Associated Press  • 
February 21, 2025

Federal judge allows Trump’s mass firings of federal workers to move forward

Culture

Culture  |  Susan Marquez  • 
February 21, 2025

Ballet Magnificat presents Prodigal’s Journey
Culture  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
February 21, 2025

Have you sinned today?
Culture  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
February 20, 2025

On whose side are you?