Magnolia Mornings: February 21, 2025

In Mississippi

Ballot issues in Jackson causing absentee voting delays

WJTV reports that ballot issues in Jackson have caused delays in absentee voting for the Municipal Primary Election.

“The City of Jackson delayed the start of absentee voting while waiting on a judge’s ruling to determine if Ali ShamsidDeen would qualify to run for mayor. The judge ruled ShamsidDeen did not meet the qualifications to run,” WJTV reported, adding, “WJTV 12 News has learned that the city is doing ballots on demand. This means they make the name change in the computer.”

WJTV noted, “According to the Municipal Clerk’s Office, absentee ballots will be ready on Friday, February 21.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Senate adopts budget resolution to support Trump’s agenda

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., speaks to reporters following a closed-door strategy session, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Hill reports that the U.S. Senate on Friday adopted a budget resolution intended to serve as a blueprint to deliver the first part of President Trump’s agenda.

“Senators voted 52-48 along party lines on the resolution after a marathon overnight voting session. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) voted against the measure,” The Hill reported. “The so-called vote-a-rama lasted about 10 hours, as Democrats sought to dial up the heat on Republicans with dozens of amendments needling the party on taxes and Medicaid.”

The Hill went on to note, “Trump this week endorsed the House’s one-track plan that includes border and defense spending, combined with an extension of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and a debt ceiling increase. But GOP leadership in the Senate, backed by a large swath of their conference, are barreling forward with their preferred two-track process.”

2. Patel confirmed as FBI Director

(Wikicommons)

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate confirmed Kash Patel as the new FBI Director in a 51-49 vote.

Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joined all Democrats in opposing Patel’s confirmation.

Politico reported that Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats took their ultimately futile fight against Patel to FBI headquarters on Thursday morning to denounce his nomination.

“Kash Patel — mark my words — will cause evil in this building behind us, and Republicans who vote for him will rue that day,” said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D)-RI) at the press conference.

“The politicalization of our justice system has eroded public trust — but that ends today,” Patel said in a post on X shortly after his confirmation vote, as reported by Politico. “My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops — and rebuild trust in the FBI.”

Sports

1. Big 3 baseball slated for this weekend

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics / Joe Harper, bgnphoto.com)

Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss return to the diamond this weekend. Here’s a look at who they are playing and when:

Ole Miss toes the rubber in Oxford at 4 p.m. Friday for their three-game matchup with Eastern Kentucky. Game 2 is Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with game 3 Sunday at noon.

Mississippi State is hosting Missouri State for a three-game series starting Friday, with first pitch at 2 p.m. They will play again Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Southern Miss battles former Conference USA rival Louisiana Tech in Hattiesburg for their weekend series starting Friday at 4 p.m. The two will play Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

2. Delta State’s Brooks joins 1,000-point club

(Photo from Delta State Athletics)

Delta State Senior guard Keithean Brooks joined the 1,000-point club in the Statesmen’s win over Lee University this week.

The win clinched a spot in the Truist GSC Championship Tournament for Delta State.

Markets & Business

1. Stock futures little changed to open Friday trading

CNBC reports that S&P 500 futures were little changed early Friday “after the major averages slid following a lackluster earnings forecast from retail giant Walmart.”

“S&P 500 futures were flat, while Nasdaq-100 futures traded 0.3% higher. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 153 points, or 0.3% as shares of UnitedHealth tumbled on a Wall Street Journal report that the insurer is under investigation by the Justice Department,” CNBC reported.

CNBC added, “Traders are coming off a losing session in which the Dow shed 450 points. The S&P 500 lost 0.4% and retreated from its recent all-time highs, while the Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 0.5%. Investors pointed to a smattering of reasons behind the market’s sell-off in addition to Walmart’s 6.5% dip, including lingering inflationary concerns and declines in shares of Palantir.”

2. DOJ investigating UnitedHealth’s Medicare practices

The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into UnitedHealth Group over its Medicare billing practices.

“The new civil fraud investigation is examining the company’s practices for recording diagnoses that trigger extra payments to its Medicare Advantage plans, including at physician groups the insurance giant owns.,” WSJ reported, adding, “The Medicare billing investigation adds to the scrutiny on UnitedHealth, the $400 billion company that owns the largest U.S. health insurer and a sprawling network of other health-industry assets including its doctor practices, a large pharmacy-benefit manager and data and technology operations.”

As reported by WSJ, “UnitedHealth has said its practices help detect diseases earlier, saving money for the health system. The company says Medicare Advantage plans generate better health outcomes and reduce costs.”