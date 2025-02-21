Ballet Magnificat presents Prodigal’s Journey

The performance is a fundraiser for Leaps of Faith Ballet Ministry.

Ballet Magnificat, America’s premier touring Christian ballet company, dances for the glory of God. An arts organization dedicated to presenting the good news of Jesus Christ to the world, the company was founded in 1986 by Keith and Kathy Thibodeaux.

A Jackson native, Kathy was one of the first contracted dancers of the Jackson Ballet Company (which was later named Ballet Mississippi) under the direction of the late Thalia Mara. Kathy was a principal dancer with the company until 1986. Her husband, Keith, was a former child entertainer best known for his role of “Little Ricky” on the I Love Lucy television series. He also played Johnny Paul Jason on The Andy Griffith Show.

On Saturday, February 22, Ballet Magnificat will present Prodigal’s Journey at the Thomas Fine Arts Center on the campus of William Carey College. The event is being held as a fundraiser for Leaps of Faith Ballet Ministry, located in Hattiesburg.

Beginning as a free ballet class in 2015, Leaps of Faith was a volunteer-taught class that would go on to change the lives of all involved. Starting with eight kids, the ministry has grown to almost 80 students. The mission, according to the Leaps of Faith website, is “to provide high-quality ballet instruction to underserved populations, using dance as a vehicle to share the gospel, cultivate worship, and inspire dancers to grow in their faith and artistic expression.”

(Photo: leapsoffaithms.org)

Prior to the performance by Ballet Magnificat, there will be a tea party. “Tutus and Treats” will be held next door to the arts center with the Leaps of Faith Ballet Ministry and River Pointe Dancers. Tickets for the tea, which will begin at 5:00 pm, are $20.

The performance begins at 7:00 pm. The powerful story of the Prodigal Son will be told through captivating choreography and beautiful movement. The story of the Prodigal Son is told by Jesus in Luke chapter 15, verses 11 through 32 in the Bible. He tells the story of a father with two sons. The younger son asked for a portion of his inheritance from his father, who gave it to him with his blessing. The son left town and squandered his newfound fortune only to become destitute. He was forced to return home empty-handed and beg for his father’s forgiveness. It is a story about how God is a God of second chances.

Ballet Magnificat’s modern-day version of that story begins when life is shaken up by a young man who abandons his loving family in his ambitious attempt to find freedom. His heartbroken father struggles to forgive his son as he awaits his return. The journey the son anticipated to be full of enjoyment and pleasure was instead one of sorrow and regret. After reaching the lowest point in his life, the son reluctantly returns home, only to be surprised by the warm welcome he received from his father.

For tickets, visit Leaps of Faith Ballet Ministry.