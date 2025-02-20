Magnolia Mornings: February 20, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Flu cases in MS remains high

Mississippi health officials say cases of flu in the state remain high.

“Statewide, MSDH officials said the latest surveillance numbers show a 7.9% rate of patients presenting at medical facilities with flu-like symptoms. That number is down from 9.1% the week prior,” reported WJTV. “MSDH District III, which covers the Delta region, was the highest at 32.2%. District V, which includes the Jackson metro, was second highest at 17.1%. Among age groups, the highest reports are in the 5-24 age range.”

MSDH reminds everyone that vaccinations for Flu and COVID are available for ages 6 months to adults.

2. Eaglepalooza returns to Hattiesburg

The University of Southern Mississippi and the City of Hattiesburg have announced the return of Eaglepalooza to downtown Hattiesburg for the first time since 2019. This free live music event will take place on Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m., marking the start to HUBFEST weekend.

A press conference announcing the event’s return was held Wednesday, where university and city leaders shared their enthusiasm for the return of this beloved tradition.

“Eaglepalooza has always been a cornerstone of the Southern Miss spirit,” said Southern Miss President Dr. Joe Paul. “Bringing this event back underscores our commitment to fostering a vibrant student life experience both on campus and throughout our community.”

Eaglepalooza has historically been a highlight for both students and residents, creating an atmosphere of unity and excitement through entertainment and culture.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. China military indoctrination campaign underway

(Photo from wikicommons | Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan)

The Wall Street Journal reports that Chinese leader Xi Jinping “has purged dozens of military commanders in his latest bid to wipe out corruption and disloyalty—a scourge he blames on a weakening of ideological zeal and moral rectitude.”

“To remedy that, Xi has launched a campaign to reshape minds in one of the world’s largest armed forces. Since he ordered the indoctrination drive last summer, China’s two million soldiers, sailors and airmen have been studying Xi’s speeches, learning Communist Party rules and seeking inspiration from revolutionary exploits,” WSJ reported.

WSJ went on to report, “The campaign is meant to boost discipline and patriotic fervor as Xi presses ahead with his sweeping purge, which has battered morale and raised questions about China’s ability to build a modern fighting force.”

2. Budget deal in House includes cuts to Medicaid spending

As reported by The Hill, President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed the House Republicans’ plan to move “one big beautiful bill,” combining immigration and energy policies with $4.5 trillion in tax cuts.

“A large part of that cost, according to the GOP’s budget blueprint, would be offset by reductions in Medicaid spending,” The Hill reported. “Yet hours earlier, the president had vowed to preserve Medicare and Medicaid in their current form. Republicans, he suggested, would find the budget savings for the tax cuts elsewhere.

“Medicare, Medicaid — none of that stuff is going to be touched,” Trump said in a prime-time interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News. “We don’t have to.”

The Hill added, “Trump’s promise clashes directly with the House GOP’s budget plan, which seeks as much as $880 billion in Medicaid cuts over the next decade. That figure is by far the biggest chunk of the $2 trillion in cuts Republicans are seeking across all federal programs to help pay for the loss of revenue from their proposed tax cuts.”

Sports

1. McMillian named SWAC Newcomer of the Week

(Photo from Jackson State Athletics)

Pascagoula’s Dorian McMillian was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Newcomer of the Week by the conference office this week.

The freshman averaged 14.0 points per game in a pair of games in the state of Florida this past week including 19 points in an 84-71 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday. On the win, McMillian finished the night shooting 61.5 (8-of-13) percent from the floor including 60.0 (3-of-5) from beyond the arc. He also grabbed eight rebounds and recorded a pair of steals.

For the week, McMillian shot 58.8 (10-of-17) percent from the floor and 55.6 (5-of-9) percent from beyond the arc. He also averaged 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the week.

2. Former Ole Miss backup QB Sanders signs with UFL’s Defenders

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Sports Illustrated reports that former Ole Miss backup quarterback Spencer Sanders has signed a contract with the UFL’s D.C. Defenders, the league announced this week.

“Sanders is one of two former Ole Miss players to sign with the Defenders, joining offensive lineman Mason Brooks who also made the move,” SI reported. “Sanders did not see a ton of action during his time in an Ole Miss uniform, coming in during the offseason prior to the 2023 campaign and entering into a quarterback battle with Jaxson Dart, one that Dart eventually won. Sanders was then relegated to a backup role in Oxford for his final collegiate season.”

Markets & Business

1. Interest rate cuts paused by Fed

FILE – A detail of the Federal Reserve building in Washington is shown on Nov. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Federal Reserve has paused interest rate cuts, as reported by the New York Times.

“The minutes from its January meeting suggest the hiatus is likely to be a long one,” NYT reported. “A record of the central bank’s Jan. 28-29 meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that officials have not written off rate cuts completely, and they still expect to lower borrowing costs over time. But slow progress on taming inflation, combined with significant uncertainty about how President Trump’s economic agenda will shape up, has solidified their position that the best course of action for now is to stand pat until they have more clarity on the economic outlook.”

NYT added, “For the time being, Fed officials believe their current interest rate settings — at 4.25 percent to 4.5 percent — are holding back economic activity and continuing to weigh on inflation, which as of last month came in hotter than expected.”

2. United Airlines says government travel has “fallen off” since Trump took office

CNBC reports that United Airlines says travel demand has been resilient lately — except from the U.S. government.

Government travel “has fallen off here post-inauguration,” United’s Chief Financial Officer Mike Leskinen said at a Barclays industry conference on Wednesday, as reported by CNBC.

“Trump and his advisor, billionaire Elon Musk, have vowed to cut costs in the government, and thousands of government workers have either been laid off or offered buyouts. Jobless claims have surged in Washington, D.C,” CNBC noted. “The government travel segment is about 2% of United’s revenue, a United spokeswoman said. The airline brought in nearly $52 billion in passenger revenue last year. Leskinen said other demand is helping to make up for the shortfall.”