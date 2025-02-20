Hosemann returns to preside over Senate

The Lt. Governor was welcomed back to the chamber Thursday morning after he fainted the day before. Hosemann says he was dehydrated.

Less than 24 hours after fainting while presiding over the Mississippi Senate, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) was back before lawmakers to open the brief Thursday session.

State Senator Kevin Blackwell (R) rose to welcome Hosemann back following the opening prayer.

“On behalf of the members of the Mississippi Senate and millions of Mississippians, welcome back. We’re glad you’re well,” Blackwell said, as the chamber applauded.

Hosemann thanked him for the sentiment.

Later in the morning session, the doctor of the day was introduced to the chamber, a regular occurrence when the chamber is in session. Following the introduction, Hosemann jokingly said, “Relax, I’m not planning to use you today.”

Before leaving the dais, Hosemann informed the chamber that Governor Tate Reeves (R) was out of state, and as such, he had other duties for the day. He then said in jest, “I do want to apologize for interrupting the session yesterday, so I am going to ask the Rules Committee to make Hydration Awareness Day.”

Wednesday evening, Hosemann’s social media accounts shared that the fainting spell seen that morning was a result of his being dehydrated.

“Thank you all for the kind words and prayers,” the 77-year-old Hosemann shared on social media Wednesday night. “I was dehydrated and am feeling fine now. I am grateful for Mississippi’s phenomenal medical professionals and am ready to go back to work tomorrow. Lesson learned: Stay hydrated.”