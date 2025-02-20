Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Hosemann returns to preside over Senate

Hosemann returns to preside over Senate

By: Frank Corder - February 20, 2025

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

  • The Lt. Governor was welcomed back to the chamber Thursday morning after he fainted the day before. Hosemann says he was dehydrated.

Less than 24 hours after fainting while presiding over the Mississippi Senate, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) was back before lawmakers to open the brief Thursday session.

READ MORE: Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann faints while presiding over Senate

State Senator Kevin Blackwell (R) rose to welcome Hosemann back following the opening prayer.

“On behalf of the members of the Mississippi Senate and millions of Mississippians, welcome back. We’re glad you’re well,” Blackwell said, as the chamber applauded.

Hosemann thanked him for the sentiment.

Later in the morning session, the doctor of the day was introduced to the chamber, a regular occurrence when the chamber is in session. Following the introduction, Hosemann jokingly said, “Relax, I’m not planning to use you today.”

Before leaving the dais, Hosemann informed the chamber that Governor Tate Reeves (R) was out of state, and as such, he had other duties for the day. He then said in jest, “I do want to apologize for interrupting the session yesterday, so I am going to ask the Rules Committee to make Hydration Awareness Day.”

Wednesday evening, Hosemann’s social media accounts shared that the fainting spell seen that morning was a result of his being dehydrated.

“Thank you all for the kind words and prayers,” the 77-year-old Hosemann shared on social media Wednesday night. “I was dehydrated and am feeling fine now. I am grateful for Mississippi’s phenomenal medical professionals and am ready to go back to work tomorrow. Lesson learned: Stay hydrated.”

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 19, 2025

Absentee voting now available for Municipal Primary Elections
News  |  Jeremy Pittari ,  Frank Corder  • 
February 19, 2025

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann faints while presiding over Senate
News  |  Frank Corder ,  Jeremy Pittari  • 
February 18, 2025

House passes Senate’s direct wine shipping bill
Previous Story
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
February 20, 2025

Senate looks to amend House’s hemp legislation, reviving their version of the measure