ROCKWOOL investing over $100 million into new production line at its Marshall County facility

The Marshall County location was reportedly chosen to enable ROCKWOOL to better meet demand in the Southern U.S. Some 30 new jobs will be created.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Wednesday that ROCKWOOL is expanding its operations in Marshall County.

According to MDA, the company will invest more than $100 million in the addition of a new production line that will manufacture products with ROCKWOOL’s proprietary water repellency and corrosion-resistant technologies, named WR-TechTM and CR-TechTM, respectively.

The Marshall County location was reportedly chosen to enable ROCKWOOL to better meet demand in the Southern U.S.

Approximately 30 new jobs will be created as result of the company’s expansion in Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves celebrated the news by saying ROCKWOOL’s decision to grow its operations in Marshall County is a signal to other international companies “that Mississippi is a great place to invest and do business in.”

“This economic development project is a huge win for Marshall County. It will have positive impacts throughout the county and region, and it will further strengthen the local tax base by creating dozens of great new job opportunities for workers in the region,” Reeves said in a statement. “This is another great project for Mississippi.”

ROCKWOOL is a leading manufacturer of environmentally friendly stone wool insulation around the world. The company has been operating in North America for over 35 years. The Marshall County facility, which has been in operation since 2014, produces a range of residential, commercial, industrial and roofing stone wool insulation.

ROCKWOOL North America President Rory Moss said in a statement that the company thoughtfully selected Marshall County as the home of its first U.S. manufacturing site, and for over a decade, they have been proud to contribute to the local economy.

“This latest investment reaffirms our deep commitment to Mississippi, the Marshall County community and the American market,” said Moss.

“By expanding production in Marshall County, we are better positioned to meet the growing needs of our U.S. customers—especially in the South—while capitalizing on the strength and resilience of American manufacturing,” said Business Unit Director for ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation in the Americas Daniel Aiken.

ROCKWOOL’s new production line is slated to become operational in 2027.

MDA noted that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. Tennessee Valley Authority assisting with the project, as well.