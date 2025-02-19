Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann faints while presiding over Senate

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann prepares to gavel Mississippi's state senate into the first day of 2024's legislative session. (Photo by Jeremy Pittari)

Early reports indicate that he was later able to walk out of the chamber. This is a developing story.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann appeared to faint behind the dais during Senate debate on Wednesday morning.

The chamber was cleared, and medical personnel could be seen attending to Hosemann as he laid on the floor.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. while the Senate was taking up blocks of appropriations bills. In a video that has since been removed by the Legislature from YouTube, Hosemann, 77, could be seen collapsing to the ground. Senator Josh Harkins quickly moved for recess.

Several staff members could be heard calling Hosemann’s name as they ran to his side. Medical professionals in the chamber rushed to tend to him.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Senator Harkins came to the podium declaring the senate was back in session. He called on Senator Briggs Hopson for a motion.

“It was good to see the Lt. Governor walk out of the chamber,” Senator Hopson said before making a motion to recess until 2 p.m. that afternoon.

Governor Tate Reeves shared on social media that he and his wife were praying for the Lieutenant Governor.

Just before noon, Hosemann’s staff shared the following statement:

“Lieutenant Governor Hosemann is doing well and in good spirits. He appreciates all of the medical staff and is eager to return to work.”