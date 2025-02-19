Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann faints...

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann faints while presiding over Senate

By: Jeremy Pittari ,    Frank Corder - February 19, 2025

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann prepares to gavel Mississippi's state senate into the first day of 2024's legislative session. (Photo by Jeremy Pittari)

  • Early reports indicate that he was later able to walk out of the chamber. This is a developing story.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann appeared to faint behind the dais during Senate debate on Wednesday morning.

The chamber was cleared, and medical personnel could be seen attending to Hosemann as he laid on the floor.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. while the Senate was taking up blocks of appropriations bills. In a video that has since been removed by the Legislature from YouTube, Hosemann, 77, could be seen collapsing to the ground. Senator Josh Harkins quickly moved for recess.

Several staff members could be heard calling Hosemann’s name as they ran to his side. Medical professionals in the chamber rushed to tend to him.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Senator Harkins came to the podium declaring the senate was back in session. He called on Senator Briggs Hopson for a motion. 

“It was good to see the Lt. Governor walk out of the chamber,” Senator Hopson said before making a motion to recess until 2 p.m. that afternoon.

Governor Tate Reeves shared on social media that he and his wife were praying for the Lieutenant Governor.

UPDATE:

Just before noon, Hosemann’s staff shared the following statement:

“Lieutenant Governor Hosemann is doing well and in good spirits. He appreciates all of the medical staff and is eager to return to work.”

This is a developing story. Check back with Magnolia Tribune for updates.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Jeremy Pittari
Jeremy Pittari is a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. Born and raised in Slidell, La., he moved to South Mississippi in the early 90s. Jeremy earned an associate in arts from Pearl River Community College and went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor's of arts in journalism. A week after Hurricane Katrina, he started an internship as a reporter with the community newspaper in Pearl River County. After graduation, he accepted a full-time position at that news outlet where he covered the recovery process post Katrina in Pearl River and Hancock Counties. For nearly 17 years he wrote about local government, education, law enforcement, crime, business and a variety of other topics. Email Jeremy: jeremy@magnoliatribune.com
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder ,  Jeremy Pittari  • 
February 18, 2025

House passes Senate’s direct wine shipping bill
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
February 18, 2025

House seeks review of inmate medical care in Mississippi prisons
Healthcare  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
February 18, 2025

House passes new nursing regulation aimed at expanding access to care in Mississippi
Previous Story
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
February 19, 2025

Senator Wiggins questions Auditor’s spending, attempts to reduce department budget by $2 million
Next Story
DC  |  Jonel Aleccia, Associated Press  • 
February 19, 2025

Trump officials want to ban junk food from SNAP. Past efforts show it’s not easy to do