Post-hunting season to-do list

Outdoor columnist Ben Smith say you might think as soon as hunting season ends that there’s nothing to left to do. But that’s just not the case if you plan on hunting again in the future.

We often talk about things we do ahead of hunting in preparation for the season. Things like checking our stands to make sure there are no loose bolts, shooting our bows or rifles to make sure they are sighted in, or something as simple as making sure our flashlights have batteries. But what about after the season? I rarely ever hear guys talking about things they do at the end of the season. You might think as soon as hunting season ends that there’s nothing to left to do. That’s just not the case if you plan on hunting again in the future.

One of the most overlooked things to take care of at the end of hunting season, and I’m guilty of this at times, is cleaning your guns. If you’re like me, your gun will get cleaned before the season begins and likely won’t be cleaned again unless it’s perfectly obvious that it needs cleaning. And by perfectly obvious, I mean there’s mud caked up around the end of the barrel causing you concern that it might blow up in your hands if you were to pull the trigger.

For deer and duck hunters, your rifle and shotgun are your lifeline. They are your tool of destruction. And if you plan to keep filling the freezer, you’d better take care of them. Periodic cleanings during the season are suggested, but a total cleansing at the conclusion of the season is paramount to its performance in the future. You’ll be amazed at how much longer they will last and perform at the level you need if you keep them cleaned. And no, shooting them does not clean the barrel out, contrary to the beliefs of many. All of that dust and mud that gets on the outside of them during the season also gets on the inside, you just may not see it. Before you put them on the shelf, take the time to clear the barrels of any debris and lubricate the action to prevent rust build-up. You can thank me later.

Another good idea at the end of the season is to take down stands. This one I’m terrible at. The only stands that I really ever remove entirely are climbing stands. This is a bad habit. Those ladder stands and loc-on stands need to come down, too. Ever had a stand grow into a tree before? If you’ve left them up throughout the year you probably answered yes to that question. The truth is that this isn’t good for the stands, nor the tree. I don’t know for sure, but I’d be willing to bet that tree stand manufacturers will all suggest taking their stands down at the conclusion of the season. This will also keep stands from rusting and the metal from becoming brittle, hence potentially saving you in the future from falling and suffering serious injury, or death.

Is it easier to just leave them in the woods for the entire year? Of course it is, but it sure as heck ain’t cheaper. I can assure you that those stands will last you a lot longer if they sit in the barn from February to September rather than out in the elements. Not only will they last longer, but it’s a lot easier to inspect those stands before you use them next fall while they are in the barn rather than already on the tree. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve climbed up an old stand that had been left on the tree all year to find that I probably shouldn’t be climbing on it. Fortunately, I haven’t been a victim of my own stupidity yet, but if you keep knocking on the devil’s door sooner or later, he’s gonna answer. Yes, it takes more time and yes, it’s a pain in the butt, but it might save your life.

As important as the first two suggestions are, the third one is equal on my personal list. This one won’t get you killed if you neglect it, or blow up in your hands, but it will save your personal sanity. I’ve always prided myself on being able to remember things. I’m what most would call OCD. Everything that I own has its own special place. At the end of each hunting season, I do an inventory of all of my gear and clothing. I make sure that everything is in proper working condition and that all of my clothing is washed and stored. And when I say stored, I mean it’s put in a particular location that I can find it easy.

On the shelves in our garage are several clear containers with lids. Each one of these containers is labeled depending on the contents and their use. At the end of the season, I put my gear in these containers, so I won’t have any trouble finding them next fall. I’m not telling you that you should absolutely do the same, but I will say that it keeps me from losing my mind trying to find a Thermacell for early fall hunts when the mosquitoes are still bad. Storing your hunting gear not only makes it easier to find later, but it keeps it from being dirty when it’s time to pull it back out.

The final, but most important, thing to keep in mind at the end of hunting season is your family. Guys, for the last few months you have neglected your family, mainly your spouse. While you’ve been chasing bucks, she’s been chasing kids. While you’ve been sitting in a tree listening to the breeze, she’s had to listen to 4,752 arguments about who ate the last ice cream cup. To make sure that you are able to leave the house next fall, you’ve got some serious sucking up to do. Take the kids to the park, take your wife out to eat (several times), and listen to all of their problems. When next season rolls around, they’ll remember this, and if you’re lucky they will encourage you to go hunting.