Fern Hollow Tree House: The whimsical Tishomingo Air BNB

The treehouse is a sanctuary where nature’s beauty is on full display, offering a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Hidden in the woods, a magnificent treehouse resembling a structure from a fairy tale stands tall. This unique creation is the brainchild of Debra Kay, the owner, and visionary behind Fern Hollow Tree House, a one-of-a-kind Airbnb in Tishomingo, MS. It’s a place that sparks the imagination and invites you to step into a world of whimsy, promising a stay that is truly unique, enchanting, and full of delightful surprises.

Debra Kay is a real estate broker and general contractor who originally built the tree house for herself. When I first met her, she was decorating the treehouse for the fall. Her presence is strong, and you know right away that she is a lady who makes things happen. I later learned that my assumptions were spot on.

As a young girl, Ms. Kay enjoyed building homes and structures in the woods. “They were actually pretty phenomenal for a little girl to build,” she said with a smile. “I’ve had a hideaway in the woods since I was a little bitty thing, so I thought, why can’t I have a grown-up fort in the woods like I enjoyed when I was a child?”

The treehouse was a labor of love that Kay and her crew worked on for two years.

“I had it drawn up in my mind. People would ask me for a blueprint, and I would just tell them I know where everything needs to be, just follow my lead.”

Kay’s vision came to life as a whimsical treehouse that was so enchanting and unique that she now has guests from all over the world staying there.

“I was the first guest here,” Kay laughed. “But, I realized I didn’t have much time to spend here, so I decided to Airbnb it in August of 2023.”

(Photo by Hunt Mercier)

After only one year, the Fern Hollow Treehouse is booked nearly every weekend. To book your stay, simply visit the Airbnb listing and check the availability calendar. “I recommend booking in advance as the unique treehouse tends to fill up quickly,” says Kay.

Tapping into guests’ inner childhoods and their desire to disconnect from the world as adults, the treehouse has hosted couples, families, and solo guests who are artists and novelists who come to the woods for inspiration.

“It’s amazing that there are that many people out there who need to disconnect, even for one or two nights. There is a gate at the top of the road, and once you come down the gravel path and get to the tree house, there is a natural divide, and it’s like you’re in a different world. People love that.”

Approaching the treehouse, guests are immediately struck by the serene surroundings—lush woods, vibrant foliage, and a tranquil setting that starkly contrasts the outside world. Walking up the steps, they find themselves on a front porch nestled high in the trees. The treehouse is a sanctuary where nature’s beauty is on full display, offering a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, allowing guests to relax, rejuvenate, and find inner peace.

Stepping into the Airbnb treehouse, guests are welcomed into a cozy living room complete with a kitchenette, fireplace, television, and Wi-Fi. An outdoor catwalk leads them to a rustic bedroom and bathroom suspended above the woods. The wood in the bedroom was salvaged from a tree that Kay’s father had planted several years ago at her childhood home, adding a personal touch and extra meaning to the treehouse. This is a place where every detail is thoughtfully curated to make guests feel at home.

“This is my favorite side of the tree house if you can’t tell,” Kay shared.

Guests who stay at Fern Hollow Tree House are greeted with fresh muffins, coffee, and a guest book to sign. A repeat guest from California penned, “I don’t know what it is about this place, but it’s magical; when I’m here, I don’t worry about anything.”

“I named this place Fern Hollow; if you notice, all these ferns down here are knee-high,” Kay said, gesturing to the beautiful foliage below the tree house. “I have counted seven different varieties of ferns. Whenever I come down into these woods and look at all of these ferns…it just looks like a magical place, like a unicorn should pop out or something,” Kay said, smiling.

Magical, indeed.