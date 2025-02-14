Senators support reining in hand-held traffic cameras after public outcry

Senate Judiciary B Committee Chairman Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall, explains the various sections of a bill in the Senate Chamber, as lawmakers consider bills on their calendar, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis - Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mississippi law prohibits installing cameras to automatically detect traffic violations but does not specifically address officers holding devices. Senator Fillingane seeks to “close that loophole.”

Drivers in a few Mississippi cities have raised their voice loud enough for Senators to hear after receiving tickets in the mail from local law enforcement using hand-held radar cameras.

As previously reported, Mississippi law currently prohibits county and municipal governments from “installing” cameras to automatically detect traffic violations. It does not, however, explicitly address whether officers holding a camera to manually detect violations is prohibited.

Legislation filed by State Senator Joey Fillingane – SB 2201 – seeks to “close that loophole” by adding manual operation to the state law.

“There are a couple of problems with this [practice]. First off, as you all probably know, traffic violations, speeding violations go to the driver of the vehicle, not to the owner of the vehicle,” Fillingane told senators this week. “Insurance issues go to the owner of the vehicle but if you are speeding, it’s a violation by the driver himself or herself, not to the car.”

The push to clarify the law and add the additional language came into focus during the fall of 2024 after the cities of Moss Point and Hattiesburg reportedly entered into agreements with a company for their police officers to use new hand-held radar cameras to detect traffic violations. Other communities, such as Ocean Springs, have also attempted to use new traffic technology devices in recent years but have since ceased their operation.

Advocates for the devices say it allows officers to ticket multiple violators in a short span without having to conduct traditional traffic stops, a feature advocates for the technology say is safer for the officer. Backers of the technology also believe its use aids police departments that are shorthanded, calling it “a force multiplier.”

Senator Fillingane said he has been getting lots of phone calls from constituents in Hattiesburg who have received tickets in the mail.

“One of the common complaints is, ‘I wasn’t even driving my vehicle that day, I was in another,’ or in one instance I think there’s a lawsuit pending down in Hattiesburg where the gentleman was out of country and he has a passport stamp allegedly proving that he was overseas at the date that he was ticketed,” Fillingane said.

Fillingane said he spoke with Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, who he called a “good friend.” The mayor told the senator that the person receiving the ticket would need to come to municipal court and show that he was not driving the vehicle that day and the ticket would be revoked.

“Of course, that overlooks the issue that you had to take a day off of work that day to go down to municipal court and sit half a day or all day to prove your innocence and that you in fact were not the driver of this vehicle in order to get the ticket cancelled,” Fillingane said. “So, you either pay the ticket that’s not really yours or you take a day off from work and have to lose money from the day at work in order to prove your innocence and get the ticket cancelled.”

Fillingane went on to share the other side of these tickets that has caused much consternation for residents in the cities using these devices, that being the higher-than-normal citation amounts.

“The other really bad part of this, and it may be beneficial to the towns, but the price of these tickets is more than double what a normal ticket usually is,” Fillingane said. “So, for instance in the Hattiesburg example, these tickets are about $230 for speeding through the school zone for instance. Of that $230 ticket charge, the town gets, I think, about $75. The owner of the company who has this technology who sells it to the cities gets $130 and the state gets zero dollars.”

Senator Chad McMahan (R) offered an amendment to allow cameras to be used in school zones during school hours. His proposal would have required the camera to capture the license plate, photo of the driver, and the speed of the vehicle. The amendment failed on a voice vote. McMahan later chose to only vote present on final passage.

Fillingane’s bill ultimately passed by a vote of 48 to 0 in the chamber. The House will consider the change in the weeks ahead. However, a similar bill filed by State Rep. Charles Blackwell (R) died in the House Judiciary B Committee last week.